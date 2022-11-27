ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Indiana State defeats Trinity Christian

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Six Sycamores scored in double figures to help power Indiana State to a 105-68 victory over Trinity Christian on Sunday afternoon. Robbie Avila made his first career start and finished with a double double, 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kailex Stephens also had 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Four other Sycamores scored in double-figures including Xavier Bledson (14), Trenton Gibson (13), Julian Larry (13), and Cooper Neese (10). Indiana State (6-1) hosts Drake (6-0) on Wednesday night at the Hulman Center. Tipoff for the Sycamores and Bulldogs is 7 pm.

