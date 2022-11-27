ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jim Harbaugh reveals his ‘X factor’ for Michigan football program

Jim Harbaugh discussed who his “X factor” is for Michigan on Monday at the team’s press conference. It’s not who you’d think it would be. While many people might guess that it would either Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards, Harbaugh went a different route. Harbaugh thinks that it’s Michigan’s Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert.
Pros and cons of Notre Dame pursuing former Michigan QB Cade McNamara

A career might come a full circle for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who was at one time committed to the Irish during his recruitment. He flipped to the Wolverines and started to see significant playing time during the 2020 season. McNamara helped Michigan finally defeat Ohio State in 2021, which led it to a Big Ten title along with a berth in the College Football Playoff. This year, he battled JJ McCarthy for the job, but an injury ended his season after the third game.
Michigan football dips into Ohio for third commit in as many days

Not only did Michigan football beat Ohio State on Saturday, it appears to be raiding the state down south. On Friday, on the eve of The Game, the Wolverines secured a commitment from 2023 Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton linebacker Breeon Ishmail. Hours after The Game, they got another pledge from the Buckeye state, with 2023 Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun verbally committing.
