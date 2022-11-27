A career might come a full circle for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who was at one time committed to the Irish during his recruitment. He flipped to the Wolverines and started to see significant playing time during the 2020 season. McNamara helped Michigan finally defeat Ohio State in 2021, which led it to a Big Ten title along with a berth in the College Football Playoff. This year, he battled JJ McCarthy for the job, but an injury ended his season after the third game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO