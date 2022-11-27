Read full article on original website
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary coming to Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some brave people who didn't mind running into cold water in the wind did the 16th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New York on Saturday. They raised a record-breaking $430,000 and it will all help local Special Olympic athletes. It was also the...
Firefighters in Niagara Falls raising money for Christmas toy fund
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday, firefighters in Niagara Falls were working to raise money for a Christmas toy fund. It was the 94th annual telethon for firefighters to give back to kids in the community. There were basket raffles, food trucks, plus live entertainment to keep the telethon...
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County Saturday night, Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the weather continues to change and get colder in the Buffalo area a Cold Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County, which will go into effect Saturday and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:...
Code Blue issued for southern Erie County on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The winter weather continues in the Buffalo area, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County for Friday night and during the day Friday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be open...
$25 million Ellicott Station replacing downtown eyesore in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rachael Tabelski, Batavia's city manager, said she used to cringe when driving down Ellicott Street and looking at a series of vacant buildings. “It was not a good look for the city,” Tabelski said. “How could we promote development when these buildings were sitting there?”
First Night Family Party Pack for 2023 revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, we got our first look at this year's First Night Family Party Pack. For $20, you get a party kit which includes balloons, a disco light bulb, plus free vouchers to the Buffalo Zoo lights display, and food recipes. Twenty random boxes also include...
Village of Depew honors its Santa for 50 years of service
DEPEW, N.Y. — Santa has had a helper in Depew for the last half-century. Jeff Schuler first donned the red coat, belt, and boots in December 1972. "I was asked by our church if I would do a kid's party and if I could help Santa that way," Schuler said. "I did it, and I liked it."
25-year-old Lancaster native creates charity to help pay for therapy sessions
LANCASTER, N.Y. — Some of the best ideas rarely happen on purpose. "It was sort of an accident," said 25-year-old Elena Kilgore, a Lancaster native who lives in Denver. In Kilgore's case, inspiration came from not one but two breakups with the same guy. "About a year ago, I...
Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
WNY legal analyst and attorney provides perspective on case in UK tied to Tops mass shooter
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A court case happening across the Atlantic Ocean is being connected to the mass shooting that happened here in Buffalo earlier this year. The case involves 19-year-old Daniel Harris from Derbyshire, England who was just convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism for videos he uploaded to the internet over the past two years.
November 2022 ranks as one of the snowiest Novembers on record for Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a historic lake effect snowstorm in the middle of the month, it's no surprise that this past November ranks as one of the snowiest on record for Buffalo. A total of 36.9 inches of snow fell in November of 2022, making it the second snowiest...
Why GPS plow tracking system didn't help Buffalo neighbors?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — What was touted as a way to let Buffalo neighbors keep a closer eye on snow plowing efforts around the city failed to do so during the first big lake effect storm of the season. Just one day into the event which dropped as much as...
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
Festival of Lights in Hamburg opens
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Friday night was the opening celebration for the Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The fun kicked off with a tree lighting. This year, you'll see that familiar holiday drive-through where you can drive around the park and see all of the lights, in addition to lots of new activities that are being introduced this year.
Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
ConnectLife annual basketball showcase with Buffalo Police Athletic League begins Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 5th annual Connect Life basketball showcase, is an event organized by the Buffalo Police Athletic League. Connect Life helps people help others, "As a federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organization and community blood bank, we save and enhance lives through organ, eye, tissue and blood donations."
Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
