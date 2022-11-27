ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary coming to Akron

AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
AKRON, NY
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
HAMBURG, NY
Food 2 Families raises $113,000 for FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We want to thank everyone who came out to our Food 2 Families drive at Tops Friendly Markets on Friday. You helped raise $113,000 and six trailers full of food. Earlier on Saturday, we got a chance to see that food get unloaded at FeedMore WNY's...
BUFFALO, NY
Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some brave people who didn't mind running into cold water in the wind did the 16th annual Buffalo Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New York on Saturday. They raised a record-breaking $430,000 and it will all help local Special Olympic athletes. It was also the...
BUFFALO, NY
First Night Family Party Pack for 2023 revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, we got our first look at this year's First Night Family Party Pack. For $20, you get a party kit which includes balloons, a disco light bulb, plus free vouchers to the Buffalo Zoo lights display, and food recipes. Twenty random boxes also include...
BUFFALO, NY
Beacon Grille to bring open cooking concept to Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long vacant retail shop at 185 Allen St. will reopen in late spring as the Beacon Grille after renovations. The project comes from husband-wife team Amanda and Bruce Wieszala, who bring decades of combined experience in the hospitality industry from local eateries including the former Bourbon & Butter, Tappo and the Curtis Hotel.
BUFFALO, NY
Erie IDA eyes largest subsidy package in years

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Industrial Development Agency is entertaining a request for the largest package of tax breaks it has awarded in the past five years. The $11.8 million in tax breaks for Sonwil Distribution work out to $621,000 per new job. In addition to hiring 19 new workers, the company would relocate 22 of its current employees.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Festival of Lights in Hamburg opens

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Friday night was the opening celebration for the Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The fun kicked off with a tree lighting. This year, you'll see that familiar holiday drive-through where you can drive around the park and see all of the lights, in addition to lots of new activities that are being introduced this year.
HAMBURG, NY
Town of Cheektowaga holds annual tree lighting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held its annual tree lighting ceremony Monday night. Folks gathered in front of the Town Hall to ring in the holiday season together. Town officials also encouraged everyone to bring some brand new hats and gloves to help the Boys and Girls...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Once targeted for demolition, East Side building is revived as apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Side building once targeted for demolition has been revived as a residential complex in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. In August, the former Jankowski Cigar Factory building at 595 Fillmore Ave. reopened as the Cigar Factory Apartments, the $2.4 million centerpiece of a redevelopment effort by the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services.
BUFFALO, NY
Western New York local news

