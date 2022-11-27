Bucs WR Mike Evans reflects on 10,000-yard milestone
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t pull off the win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans added another impressive accomplishment to his already strong Hall of Fame case.
Evans eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards during Sunday’s game, becoming the 51st player in NFL history to eclipse that mark.
Watch the video above to see how Evans’ reacted to reaching yet another incredible career milestone.>
