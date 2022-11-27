ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs squander late lead, lose to Browns in overtime, 23-17

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers late a late lead slip away Sunday, getting outscored 13-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime in a 23-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns.

David Njoku’s one-handed touchdown catch tied the game in the final minute, and Nick Chubb’s short touchdown run late in overtime clinched the comeback win for the Browns.

The Bucs looked to be building momentum when they took a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, but the offense failed to move the ball consistently afterwards, failing on multiple third-down situations, and committing costly penalties that stalled drives.

Cleveland took full advantage of Tampa Bay’s inability to take advantage of their opportunities to pull away and close out the game, making just enough plays to score the upset win in front of their home crowd.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady finished the game with 246 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, while wide receiver Chris Godwin led the Bucs with 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. Rookie running back Rachaad White tallied 109 total yards, his second straight game with more than 100 yards of offense. Linebacker Devin White led the Bucs with 13 tackles, and shared one of their four sacks.

Tampa Bay’s clock management in the final minute of regulation left much to be desired, as they allowed tons of time to run off the clock before the Browns’ game-tying touchdown on fourth down, despite having all three of their timeouts. That left Brady and the offense with just 32 seconds to try and drive down the field for a potential game-winning field goal.

Adding injury to insult, the Bucs lost All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was carted off during overtime.

Despite the loss, and a losing record at 5-6, the Bucs remain in first place in the NFC South as they look ahead to next week’s prime-time showdown at home against the New Orleans Saints.

