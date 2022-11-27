NYPD searching for driver in East Village hit-and-run 00:19

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a hit-and-run driver that left a man in critical condition.

Police say the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in the East Village , on Third Avenue and Saint Marks Place.

The 53-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

So far, police have not released a description of the vehicle.