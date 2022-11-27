ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Monroeville police investigation temporarily shuts down two schools

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A search for a suspect by Monroeville police temporarily closed two schools in the area of Aurora Drive Wednesday afternoon. Monroeville police told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that they had been pursuing a person they suspected of robbing someone else. They say that the robbery was "not random;" the two individuals were familiar with each other.
MONROEVILLE, PA
13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228

(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
MARS, PA
Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in Butler County.The crash happened Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of Route 228 between Three Degree Road and Dori Drive. Police and EMS are at the scene.The condition of the pedestrian is not known at this time. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Body found in Monongahela River identified

A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Teen dead after being shot in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen High School student who was shot Tuesday night and flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital has died. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street for reports of a shooting at 8:14 p.m.
MONESSEN, PA
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
BUTLER, PA
CP Jail Watch: Freezing on pod 3B, medication expanded, causes of death unveiled

The Abolitionist Law Center last week published a letter signed by 60 individuals incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail complaining that their entire pod was without heat. “We have to wear double clothing to keep warm, especially in the cell where some of them you can actually see your own breath. People are walking around shivering, and it’s causing people to be out of character and irritable and also causes health concerns,” reads the Nov. 23 letter.
Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

