1 person taken to a hospital after crashing vehicle into a house in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after crashing their vehicle into a house in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Harbor Street in Spring Hill at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car appeared to roll over...
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
Monroeville police investigation temporarily shuts down two schools
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A search for a suspect by Monroeville police temporarily closed two schools in the area of Aurora Drive Wednesday afternoon. Monroeville police told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that they had been pursuing a person they suspected of robbing someone else. They say that the robbery was "not random;" the two individuals were familiar with each other.
13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228
Local student struck by car, taken to hospital with serious injuries
Driver of vehicle hits pedestrian in Adams Township
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Body found in Monongahela River identified
A body found in the Monongahela River in Dravosburg last week has been identified as James Aiello, 66. Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the Mansfield Bridge for a river rescue the afternoon of Nov. 23. McKeesport police requested Allegheny County’s homicide unit to investigate, but there is...
2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital
Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
Teen dead after being shot in Monessen
Two People Recovering From Rt. 422 Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash last weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Route 422 eastbound near the Mercer Road overpass. Butler Township police say 20-year-old Nicholas Bello of Chicora hydroplaned and collided into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old William Mizerak of...
CP Jail Watch: Freezing on pod 3B, medication expanded, causes of death unveiled
The Abolitionist Law Center last week published a letter signed by 60 individuals incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail complaining that their entire pod was without heat. “We have to wear double clothing to keep warm, especially in the cell where some of them you can actually see your own breath. People are walking around shivering, and it’s causing people to be out of character and irritable and also causes health concerns,” reads the Nov. 23 letter.
Local police department seeing problems after several cruisers damaged in accidents
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Five marked police cruisers at New Castle Police Department were damaged in accidents in the past few months. Now the department is down to its minimum number of marked vehicles in its fleet.”Of course it’s concerning,” said Krystalynn Anderson, New Castle resident.
Local home severely damaged after truck plows through front early Monday
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A New Brighton woman got quite the wake-up call early Monday morning after a truck crashed into the front of her house. Becky Sacco said, “Last night, thank goodness I decided to go to bed early because usually I’m up. And around 1:30, I just heard this noise -- well, I heard noise, then I heard my house just shake. So it woke me up. I come downstairs and seen the truck in my living room.”
Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.
Target 11 Exclusive: DPW employee accused of stealing gas from city no longer working
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh employee is under investigation for allegedly stealing gas from the city and is no longer on the job. The longtime public works employee was based out of the Department of Public Works building in the Strip District and sources told Target 11 he was under investigation for not only stealing gas but other city property as well.
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
EMS driver dies after ambulance crashes in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: The EMS driver has died. Three people were sent to hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said the driver of a Penn Hills ambulance went into cardiac arrest. He was sent to the hospital and was considered to be in life-threatening condition.
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
Officials issue warning about home heating as temperatures begin dropping
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — It’s getting colder out, which means more families are warming up their homes. But with higher prices for electricity and natural gas, people are trying to find ways to cut back on those heating costs this winter, like using the fireplace. “Just in the last...
