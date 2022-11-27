Gordon St. Hilaire is due to appear in court on Thursday to face charges that he stalked his ex-girlfriend and vandalized her vehicle. He is also alleged to have asked a Williston police officer to look up the license plate of a man he thought was seeing his ex. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member to face charges for stalking.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 19 HOURS AGO