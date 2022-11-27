Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Man injured in Essex County, Vermont explosion
LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man was sent to the hospital with severe burns last week after he was injured in a structure fire and explosion. Vermont State Police said the man, who has not been identified, was a contractor who was working at a structure in Lunenburg on Nov. 23 when an explosion went off.
WMUR.com
Deaths of 2 adults investigated in New London
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire attorney general's office are investigating the untimely deaths of two people at a home in New London. Little information has been released, including the names of the two adults. Officials with the attorney general's office said Tuesday there is no...
wwnytv.com
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
Car smashes into local truck stop
Weathersfield police were dispatched to Petro Truck Stop Saturday after a Buick crashed into the store.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY —A 32-year-old woman from Irasburg was arrested for DUI after a crash in Montgomery yesterday. Authorities were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Route 242 at around 8:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Penelope Koch. Koch was showing signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for...
mynbc5.com
Rutland County Sheriff's deputy intervenes after man shoots self
KILLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was stopped by a Rutland County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he attempted to shoot himself on Tuesday. A Rutland County Sheriff's deputy stopped a driver on Route 4 in Killington for a motor vehicle infraction on Tuesday, at which time the driver said he was going to a nearby cemetery to kill himself. The driver then asked the deputy to shoot him.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
compassvermont.com
Tool Steals Tools in Barton
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating a theft of multiple tools stolen from Leroux Brothers Auto located on Glover Road in Barton, Vermont. There was a Mig welder and Milwaukee power tools, four catalytic converters, three m12 3.0 batteries, m18 grease gun, an m18 fuel grinder, an m18 Sawzall, four m18 6.0 batteries, Matco impact socket set, a Kobalt air drill, Matco Carbide deburring kit, two JNC 660 boost packs, a flex light with aluminum head, and a m12 fuel cutoff kit.
WMUR.com
12-year-old reported missing found safe, Claremont police say
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A 12-year-old who was reported missing in Claremont has been found safe, police said Monday. Police said Michael Breisch was found Monday safe and reunited by his family. No other details were released. Breisch was reported missing in Sunapee last week before he was found safe.
Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come
George Contois, a part-time deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, will replace Bill Bohnyak, who’s been the sheriff since 2006. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, held on following a recount called by challenger Dave Potter, a Democrat. Read the story on VTDigger here: Recounts affirm Orange County sheriff’s race and Rutland-2 house race; others still to come.
WCAX
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
Williston Selectboard member to face charges for stalking
Gordon St. Hilaire is due to appear in court on Thursday to face charges that he stalked his ex-girlfriend and vandalized her vehicle. He is also alleged to have asked a Williston police officer to look up the license plate of a man he thought was seeing his ex. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Selectboard member to face charges for stalking.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
Gurung moved from mental health facility to prison as he awaits sentencing in meat cleaver murder
“This is not without reservation,” Judge John Pacht said Tuesday of his order holding Gurung in the custody of the state Department of Corrections without bail. In a letter to the judge, nine of the 12 jurors expressed their hope that Gurung would be held in a psychiatric facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gurung moved from mental health facility to prison as he awaits sentencing in meat cleaver murder.
Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
Joseph Mosher is accused of firing gunshots at an occupied house on Route 122 Friday morning.
wamc.org
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Colchester Sun
Do you live in the City of Essex Junction or the Town of Essex?
ESSEX and ESSEX JUNCTION — Despite a recent election and various maps available to the public, some Essex and Essex Junction residents don’t know which municipality they are a part of. As municipalities enter budget season, the city and town officials want residents to know which municipality they...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire
You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
WCAX
St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Enforcement action against a Saint Johnsbury hotel operating as a shelter has been delayed. The Fairbanks Inn in Saint Johnsbury wanted to operate as a temporary shelter for unhoused Vermonters, but the city’s development review board shot it down, saying that it was breaking local zoning laws.
Comments / 0