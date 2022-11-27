Chael Sonnen Would Bet On Jon Jones Even If Pitted Against Gordon Ryan, Tyson Fury: ‘I’m Taking Jon’

Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
Daniel Cormier: Nate Diaz 'moves the needle' like none of Jake Paul's previous opponents
Daniel Cormier thinks Nate Diaz would be Jake Paul’s biggest fight to date. Diaz officially became a free agent after the UFC waived his exclusive negotiating period Monday night. Paul wasted no time to call out Diaz after the news broke, and Cormier expects the fight to happen. Paul...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
Anthony Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Statement About His USADA Situation: ‘Different Rules Apply To Him’
Anthony Smith clarified his read on Conor McGregor’s pullout from USADA. “Lionheart” questioned how it was possible for “The Notorious” to pull out and do what he wants. While hinting at his UFC return, Conor McGregor found an enemy in Anthony Smith. The two have been...
Jake Paul Has ‘Venue & Fight Offer Ready’ for Nate Diaz To Accept After Free Agency Official
Jake Paul issued another callout of Nate Diaz after the latter officially became a free agent. Diaz completed the final bout on his deal with the promotion against Tony Ferguson in Sep. at UFC 279. He was originally lined up to face Khamzat Chimaev but needed to shuffle opponents after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz came out on top of his contest with Ferguson by submission.
Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Chael Sonnen Comes to the Defense of Conor McGregor Amid PED Accusations; ‘He’s Having Fun With People’
Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor is on the straight and narrow when it comes to recent accusations of the Irishman partaking in performance-enhancing drugs during his time away from the Octagon. The revelation that McGregor was no longer in the USADA testing pool caused...
Sean Strickland Involved in Another Road Rage Incident Weeks Away From UFC Return
Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the middle of a road rage incident. Just weeks away from his return to the Octagon, Strickland once again was part of a verbal altercation while driving. MMA Mania shared a clip of the incident and the aftermath on Twitter where it appears a driver took issue with Strickland being on his phone while driving. In the clip, Strickland says:
Nate Diaz officially free agent after UFC removes him from the roster, manager reveals Conor McGregor trilogy still possible
Nate Diaz is now free to fight wherever he chooses. The Stockton slugger has been out of action since September at UFC 279. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the fight was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner.
MiddleEasy
