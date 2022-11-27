ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Artic air moves in tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures today into the upper 50s. Strong souutherly winds continue to pull warmer air our way until the strong cold front crosses our area this evening.Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible after dark.Arctic air moves in tonight once the front passes. Brutally cold in the morning with high winds and a "feels like" temperature in the single digits far west/northwest suburbs with temperatures in the teens elsewhere.Even though the forecast high is 33 degrees, it'll never feel like that. Wind chills stay in the teens all day.TONIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. FALLING TEMPS. LOW 27.WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 33.THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Heavy coat weather

CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Brace for big ch-ch-changes, as wind & rain roll in

–BIG CHANGES LOOM—and amid strong winds in the coming 24 hours. –Temps today hit 58—a late October level—but plunge to December/January levels Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will come in 30-deg colder than today—and with wind chills factored, the air Wed is to feel 40-deg colder than today’s ABOVE NORMAL 50s. The 58 today was 16-deg ABOVE NORMAL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are lots of ups and downs in the forecast for the Chicago area, including some rain arriving Saturday night. Rain will arrive by Sunday morning, and low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Rain is likely most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Rain, Breezy Conditions Expected in Chicago Area Sunday

Residents in the Chicago area can expect to see rainy and windy conditions as they wrap up their holiday weekend Sunday, with occasional heavy downpours possible throughout the morning. According to forecast models, rain wrapping around a low-pressure system will continue to impact the Chicago area through much of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: Smoke Daddy transforms into the Lumberjack Lodge

CHICAGO — A pop-up across from Wrigley Field offers a warm and toasty lodge for visitors to get out of the cold and warm their bellies with holiday cocktails and festive food options. WGN’s Marcella Raymond takes you to Smoke Daddy in Wrigleyville, which has rebranded itself as the ‘Lumberjack Lodge’ for the holiday season. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra Rock Island train hits vehicle near Midlothian; delays expected

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle was struck by an inbound Metra Rock Island train Tuesday morning near Midlothian. Rock Island Metra service has been restored for both inbound and outbound trains. Train No. 302 scheduled to depart from Tinley Park at 80th Avenue at 7:01 a.m., will not operate. Metra officials confirmed one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials could not confirm if any injuries were reported. No injuries were reported on the train. Tuesday morning commuters may want to seek alternate routes. This is a developing story. 
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
Chicago magazine

The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn

For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Inside look at Chicago area Amazon facility on Cyber Monday

MATTESON, Ill. - As Cyber Monday comes to a close, FOX 32 got an inside look at how the nation’s largest online retailer is handling their busiest day. Amazon General Manager Lamonte Heyward visited some of the more than 3,200 employees working long hours on Monday at the company’s new distribution center off Harlem Avenue in Matteson.
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robbed, battered man on CTA train: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection to a CTA robbery that occurred last month. Tyree Wilson, 23, faces one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee. Wilson was allegedly identified as one of the offenders who on Oct....
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy