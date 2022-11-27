Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Yardbarker
Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son
The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
Yardbarker
Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes startling admission about Ravens' defensive play call
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh presumably likes to keep opposing teams guessing. Which is probably why he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Don Martindale in January, who had earned a reputation for predictable play-calling, and replaced him with Mike Macdonald. But following Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville...
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Yardbarker
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
Yardbarker
NFL Analyst Shares A Sad Russell Wilson Reality
The Week 14 matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas Chiefs has been taken out of primetime and moved to the afternoon slot. NFL media members have determined that the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is the better alternative, which is why this game has been ultimately flexed.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Made 3 Critical Changes That Strongly Suggest Wins Are Coming
For a moment, let’s think back to Halloween weekend. The Pittsburgh Steelers had just suffered their sixth loss of the season and sat at 2-6 heading into their week 9 bye week. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was not just any typical “loss”; it was an old-fashioned butt-kicking and their second loss of the season by over 21 points. Between the players and coaches, there was plenty of blame to go around and a lot to sort out during the week off.
Yardbarker
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray fires back at Vikings CB Patrick Peterson on Twitter
Kyler Murray fired back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter on Wednesday night. Peterson joined former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview. The interview was released on Wednesday, and Peterson drew attention for what he said about Murray. When asked...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Tua Tagovailoa outshines every other QB in a specific stat
First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided once he took the job that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a player worth investing in. After upgrading his supporting cast and building up his confidence during the offseason, Tagovailoa has rewarded the Dolphins in spades. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed a substantial jump in third-year QB’s development.
Yardbarker
49ers Get Concerning Injury Update On Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers picked up another victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New Orleans Saints 13-0. While picking up their fourth consecutive win is certainly encouraging, the 49ers can’t help but feel like they lost coming out of that game. That is because they suffered some more injuries...
Yardbarker
Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears
The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
Yardbarker
New York Giants work out 2 wide receivers ahead of Week 13
The New York Giants desperately need more wide receiver talent with a number of injuries plaguing the unit. They’ve already lost Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson to season-ending ACL injuries, and with Kenny Golladay producing next to nothing despite his lofty price tag, Big Blue has been forced to change their offensive scheme.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst responds Justin Reid trash talk
Hurst's comment comes after Reid said to Fox4's PJ Green on Wednesday that he would "lock down" wide receiver Tee Higgins. Reid later clarified on Twitter that he meant to say Hurst (not Higgins). After the safety's comments, Cincinnati Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase jumped on Twitter to respond...
Yardbarker
NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game
A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
Yardbarker
Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer lands college head-coaching job
The University of Alabama Birmingham is close to making a bold move with their football program. On Tuesday night, Football Scoop's John Brice reported that UAB was expected to hire Trent Dilfer as its new head coach. Dilfer is a former NFL quarterback who won the Super Bowl with the...
Yardbarker
Colts HC Confirms Matt Ryan’s Role Moving Forward
If there’s one thing that will give a player confidence, it’s when their coach publicly praises them. Jeff Saturday, while he has only coached three games for the Colts, remains confident in Ryan and his ability to be the Colts’ quarterback. It’s a good thing too.
Comments / 0