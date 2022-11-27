Troopers: Woman killed in Greensville wreck ran off road, hit tree stump

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of the 73-year-old woman killed in a crash in Greensville County Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road which occurred just after 4:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the driver of a Dodge Ram was headed south on Moores Ferry Road when she lost control of the pickup and ran off the road.

"The vehicle struck a tree stump off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn onto Webb Road, entrapping the driver," Anaya said.

Officials said Daphen Deen Gibson, of Roanke Rapids, North Carolina, died at the scene.

She was wearing her set belt at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the crash, according to Anaya.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .