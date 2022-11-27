ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Phelps scores 19 to lead SMU to 75-50 romp over Lamar

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jPJnYpT00

Zhruic Phelps had 19 points and SMU rolled to a 75-50 victory over Lamar on Sunday.

Phelps also had four steals for the Mustangs (3-3). Stefan Todorovic hit three 3-pointer sand scored 14 with seven rebounds. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to score 10.

The Cardinals (3-4) were led by Valentin Catt with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nate Calmese added 11 points. Chris Pryor had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy