Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind
Every Christmas Song from Big Time Rush! 🎄 (ft. Miranda Cosgrove, Snoop Dogg) | NickRewind. Tis the season for some of your favorite holiday songs from Big Time Rush! Let Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos be your carolers this year ❄️. 0:00 Beautiful Christmas. 1:58 Let’s Stay In...
1923 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Greed will be the thing that kills us all. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star in 1923, streaming December 19th on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’ Composer Met a Tragic Death
The brilliant composer who brought us the evocative music in 'Titanic,' 'Avatar,' and other blockbusters died suddenly in 2015. His loss is one of the most tragic celebrity deaths.
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
First Look: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Watch the final trailer and download the character posters for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s highly anticipated first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar” opens in theaters on December 16, with advance tickets for the film now on sale. See the trailer inside….
The Avengers: Endgame moment that teased Namor's arrival in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Back in Avengers: Endgame, the Sub-Mariner's appearance in the MCU was teased – but not confirmed because of a larger issue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is well known for its Easter eggs – just think back to how Stephen Strange was first mentioned in Captain America: The Winter Solider, itself released before a Doctor Strange movie was confirmed to be in development. It's perhaps no surprise, then, that Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was signposted back in Avengers: Endgame.
James Cameron Chewed Out Fox Exec Who Begged Him to Shorten ‘Avatar’
At $2.92 billion dollars at the global box office, James Cameron’s “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film of all time. But in the months before its premiere, many were skeptical it could even break even — including many executives at Cameron’s “Avatar” home base, Fox. In an interview with GQ Magazine to promote next month’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water,” Cameron shared that after a pre-release screening of the original film, a Fox executive, who he refused to name “because this is a really negative review,” begged him to shorten the 162-minute long film. The famously short-fused Cameron described the...
Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All
How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
DreamWorks Animation Debuts New Animated Logo Sequence – Watch
DreamWorks Animation on Friday unveiled a new, 32-second curtain raiser that will open its films going forward. The animated logo sequence watches as DreamWorks’ iconic moonchild soars through the stars amongst its celebrated franchises including this year’s The Bad Guys, alongside iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, The Boss Baby, Trolls and Shrek. The piece was developed and produced by a creative team at DreamWorks that included including producer Suzanne Buirgy and production designer Kendall Cronkhite. Harry Gregson-Williams served as its composer. DreamWorks’ new curtain raiser will be introduced during screenings of the studio’s upcoming animated feature Puss...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
The best Star Wars villains
No Star Wars movie, or even Star Wars series, is complete without a good old fashioned villain. Sometimes, fans of the science fiction movie franchise are even treated with multiple Star Wars villains at once. What joy!. That’s because, the truth is, the galaxy far, far away is a pretty...
‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn
DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
Avatar: The Way of Water had Zoe Saldaña "sobbing" as she finally watched the long-awaited sequel
"I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on"
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Glad you're here Pups! We have an electrifying problem at City Hall⚡⚡⚡. There's two Pups, who would be perfect for this mission. One doesn’t run, they fly 🚁 and the other one is pretty great at repairing things ⚒️. Can you guess who would be best for this mission? #PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos. Brand-new episodes of Monster High air daily at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) only on Nickelodeon!. Episode info: In “That Thing You Deuce,” Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 29 at 5PM (ET/PT). #monsterhigh #nickelodeon.
