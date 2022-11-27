Read full article on original website
Family Movie Night | December 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Sunday evening from 9:30 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Sonic The Hedgehog, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, and The Croods: A New Age!.
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 114 - "Crossroads" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 114 - "Crossroads" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 14, "Crossroads" goes into the Mission Log. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!.
Behind-the-Scenes of Blue's Big City Adventure | Nickelodeon
Go behind the scenes of Blue's Big City Adventure to find out how Blue would say "Oh my God, I'm starring in a movie!", some of the special things about the movie that the co-creators Blue's Clues are most excited to see, whether all three hosts are going to be in the movie, why the movie is set in New York City, and exactly how many clues could a Blue's Clue Clue if a Blue's Clue could clue blue!
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 29, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?
Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Norman Reedus says 'everybody dies' in The Walking Dead series finale
There are only two episodes left of The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, the AMC zombie drama is finally closing up shop with the Nov. 20 series finale. Of course, there will be multiple new shops opening up with a plethora of TWD spin-offs coming in 2023, but the mothership is indeed about to be grounded.
NCIS' Diona Reasonover Initially Envisioned A Much Different Storyline When Co-Writing Her First Episode
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" "NCIS" Season 20 has given fans exciting new episodes before the upcoming Thanksgiving break. The latest episode from Monday, November 21 was even holiday-themed and titled, "Turkey Trot." Fittingly so, the Major Case Response Team attends a local Turkey Trot 5K to provide discrete protection for Navy Admiral Martha Stock (Gillian White) while Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trot. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are specifically the agents on protection detail when an explosion occurs while Admiral Stock fires the starting gun for the event. The team quickly discovers that it wasn't a bomb, but a bullet that hit a gas tank that set off the explosion, and it appeared to have been aimed directly at the admiral.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Weird Al Yankovic on 'Nick Rocks' on Nickelodeon in 1987
Weird Al Yankovic on Nick Rocks 1987 Nickelodeon VERY RARE 80s TV FOOTAGE | 80's TV & Found Footage!. All the Weird Al Yankovic segments from the November 27, 1987 episode of Nickelodeon's music video program, Nick Rocks - the precursor to MTV!.
Steve RETURNS To Blue's Clues 💙 | Nickelodeon #Shorts | NickRewind
Steve RETURNS To Blue's Clues 💙 | Nickelodeon #Shorts | NickRewind. If this moment doesn't hit you right in the feelings... you're lying. In celebration of Blue's Big City Adventure, Paramount+'s NEW Blue's Clues Movie, we're honoring the one and only person from our childhood we all remember - Steve from Blue's Clues!
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
‘BMF’ Season 2 Set for January 6 Premiere on Starz (TV News Roundup)
“BMF” returns for Season 2 on Friday, January 6 at midnight on the Starz app, as well as its streaming and on-demand platforms, the network has announced. “BMF” also returns internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada. The Detroit-based family drama chronicles the unconventional journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory (“Big Meech”) and Terry Flenory (“Southwest Tee”). The duo rose from the depths of poverty, navigating the war on drugs in Detroit and became game changers in...
Preludes: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On December 1 | Official Synopsis & Artwork
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Preludes" on Thursday, December 1! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Episode 116 - "Preludes" (Available to stream Thursday, December 1)
Smurfette to Jump Off The Page in AR FCBD 'The Smurfs' Comic
Plus: Three Peyo Stories Published in English for the First Time. Papercutz is bringing something new to Free Comic Book Day 2023: Their Smurfs FCBD comic includes an augmented reality (AR) feature that brings the characters off the page and into virtual reality, ICv2 reports!. When the cover is viewed
The CW Announces Midseason Premieres
The CW has announced the dates for its midseason premieres, including drama Walker continuing season three January 12, followed by Walker Independence, and Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars restarts January 14. Criss Angel leads into the midseason return of World's Funniest Animals. The 28th Annual Critics Choice
