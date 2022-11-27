ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
KOEL 950 AM

The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]

Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
ALABAMA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring

Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vibe

Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards

In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

The BET Soul Train Awards 2022: How to watch and where to stream

Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards is set to air Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the event live, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo or FuboTV. If you’re not sure which...
DoYouRemember?

Al Jardine Called This One Beach Boys’ Songs ‘A Disaster’

One of The Beach Boys’ songs, inspired by the nursery rhyme, “Ten Little Indians,” was considered a disaster by singer-songwriter Al Jardine, a co-founder of the band himself. Though not their biggest hit, the song stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks in the ’60s, peaking at No. 49.
The Daily South

Dolly Parton Launching A “Dolly Center” in Nashville

Dolly Parton is a lot of things. She is, of course, a singer, songwriter, and country legend. She’s also a philanthropist, an author, a star of film and television, an entrepreneur, a podcaster, amusement park proprietor, and even the subject of a college course. Turns out there is one more item she would like to add to her resume: Museum owner.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen

Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
People

Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets

The new version of the country star's classic album comes as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love Shania Twain is ringing in the holiday season with a special gift to fans! The country superstar is releasing a deluxe version of her 1997 classic Come on Over, complete with a few star-studded duets, as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love. The new edition will feature two live versions of her No. 1 hit "You're Still the One" — one with...
nickalive.net

Billy West Reveals Kurt Cobain Once Tried to Write a Song for ‘Ren & Stimpy’

The Ren & Stimpy Show is one of Nickelodeon's most iconic animated series. The cult favorite premiered on August 11, 1991 as one of the original Nicktoons, alongside Rugrats and Doug, and if you were a '90s Nick Kid, there’s a good chance that “Happy Happy Joy Joy” will be seared into your mind until the end of time.
Country Thang Daily

“Great Is Your Faithfulness” By Josh Turner Shows Us God’s True Love

The song “Great Is Your Faithfulness” by Josh Turner is actually inspired by the bible verse which says, “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases…they are new every morning…” The positive message of this Bible passage does not seem like it is associated with a particular book. But certainly, this verse was used as an inspiration for a song that has become so popular throughout the years.
nickalive.net

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games

OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Glad you're here Pups! We have an electrifying problem at City Hall⚡⚡⚡. There's two Pups, who would be perfect for this mission. One doesn’t run, they fly 🚁 and the other one is pretty great at repairing things ⚒️. Can you guess who would be best for this mission? #PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy