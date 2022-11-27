Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Every Type of Bending From Avatar: The Last Airbender 🌊⛰️🔥🌪️ | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Let's look at every type of bending, and the powers that come along with it! We're bending it all - water, fire, lava, blood, metal, soup, and more! Here's every sub-bending skill from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra!
Lionel Richie calls girlfriend Lisa Parigi, 40 years his junior: 'My heart' during Rock & Roll induction
Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. He celebrated the honor arm in arm with his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40 years his junior. The couple, who have been together since 2014, celebrated the "Hello" singer's achievements on the red carpet, posing for photos together.
Sam Williams – Son of Country Music Icon Hank Williams Jr., Admits to Being Gay
Hank Williams Jr.’s son, who also happens to be a famous country singer, Sam Williams, finally opens up about his sexuality. He comes out as gay and, at the same time, releases an impressive music video with the announcement. The country singer recently released the music video for the...
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
The Night That Country Music Finally Got It Right [WATCH]
Country awards shows can be a tricky endeavor to pull off. Which way do you lean? Do you feature all the stars of today? How many collaborations should you wedge in? And how do you properly honor the rich history of country music? If you didn't happen to tune into the 56th CMA Awards last night on ABC then you missed one of the rare nights that country music arrived at a sweet spot. Because last night, country music finally got it right.
Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022: How to watch and where to stream
Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards is set to air Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the event live, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo or FuboTV. If you’re not sure which...
Al Jardine Called This One Beach Boys’ Songs ‘A Disaster’
One of The Beach Boys’ songs, inspired by the nursery rhyme, “Ten Little Indians,” was considered a disaster by singer-songwriter Al Jardine, a co-founder of the band himself. Though not their biggest hit, the song stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks in the ’60s, peaking at No. 49.
Almost 30 Years Later, Reba Could Take Home A Second Grammy “Does He Love You,” Alongside Dolly Parton
Gas may not be close to a dollar a gallon, but Reba has once again been nominated for her 1990s remake, “Does He Love You,” after winning a Grammy for the original duet 28 years ago. Except this time, its alongside close friend and fellow country queen, Dolly...
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Launching A “Dolly Center” in Nashville
Dolly Parton is a lot of things. She is, of course, a singer, songwriter, and country legend. She’s also a philanthropist, an author, a star of film and television, an entrepreneur, a podcaster, amusement park proprietor, and even the subject of a college course. Turns out there is one more item she would like to add to her resume: Museum owner.
Was 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Special Actually Filmed on a Magic Mountain?
Is there any greater gift in this world than anything Dolly Parton does? She is goodness personified and we do not deserve her. Thankfully, Dolly does believe we are deserving, and she chose to bless the 2022 holiday season with a Christmas special for NBC. Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a meta adventure that we can't wait to participate in.
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe 'Come on Over' with Elton John, Chris Martin and Nick Jonas Duets
The new version of the country star's classic album comes as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love Shania Twain is ringing in the holiday season with a special gift to fans! The country superstar is releasing a deluxe version of her 1997 classic Come on Over, complete with a few star-studded duets, as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown From Apple Music With Love. The new edition will feature two live versions of her No. 1 hit "You're Still the One" — one with...
nickalive.net
Billy West Reveals Kurt Cobain Once Tried to Write a Song for ‘Ren & Stimpy’
The Ren & Stimpy Show is one of Nickelodeon's most iconic animated series. The cult favorite premiered on August 11, 1991 as one of the original Nicktoons, alongside Rugrats and Doug, and if you were a '90s Nick Kid, there’s a good chance that “Happy Happy Joy Joy” will be seared into your mind until the end of time.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
“Great Is Your Faithfulness” By Josh Turner Shows Us God’s True Love
The song “Great Is Your Faithfulness” by Josh Turner is actually inspired by the bible verse which says, “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases…they are new every morning…” The positive message of this Bible passage does not seem like it is associated with a particular book. But certainly, this verse was used as an inspiration for a song that has become so popular throughout the years.
nickalive.net
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Glad you're here Pups! We have an electrifying problem at City Hall⚡⚡⚡. There's two Pups, who would be perfect for this mission. One doesn’t run, they fly 🚁 and the other one is pretty great at repairing things ⚒️. Can you guess who would be best for this mission? #PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
Comments / 0