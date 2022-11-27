Read full article on original website
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Breakfast stuffed bell peppers and 2 more easy on-the-go recipes
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for many people, it's equally important to be able to enjoy it on-the-go. Lisa Bryan, cookbook author and culinary creator of Downshiftology, which features wholesome recipes, kitchen advice and cooking tutorials, shared some easy to make and easier to eat breakfast recipes with "GMA."
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Easy Sautéed Beet Greens Recipe
We'll admit it: Beets are not a highly popular vegetable, but we think they should be. While eating beets can turn your urine red or have an overtly "earthy" taste, we're in the camp of looking on the bright side when it comes to beets. Not only are the beets themselves tasty, but you can get creative and cook up their greens, too.
Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Creamy parmesan tater tot casserole
Who doesn't love tater tots smothered in creamy cheese sauce? Today, I ditched the cream of mushroom soup to use creamy parmesan cheese sauce instead. The casserole takes about one hour to make from start to finish and it's definitely worth the wait.
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Marry Me Chicken
Throw out all your chicken recipes. This one is the only recipe you need to keep. Believe me you’re going to thank me. This crowd-pleaser takes juicy, tender chicken breasts and marries them with an incredible parmesan cream sauce, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh basil for a rich, flavorful main course everyone will love.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Fried Chicken
There are so many ways to make fried chicken, but sometimes when you ask for someone’s recipe they give you a long list of ingredients à la KFC’s “11 herbs and spices”. But, there is a way to simplify the ingredient list and still end up with some of the best fried chicken you’ve ever had. Emmy (from the YouTube channel emmymade) tried this simple 4-ingredient fried chicken recipe recently and the results seem to speak for themselves.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)
This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
Salsa Verde Slow-Cooker Chicken
Combine chicken, salsa verde, oil, cumin and salt in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on Low until a thermometer inserted reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, about 3 hours, 30 minutes. Remove the chicken and shred, using 2 forks. Return the shredded chicken to the cooker; stir well to combine. Cover and continue cooking for another 30 minutes. Top with sliced jalapeño, cilantro and/or lime juice, if desired.
Easy leftover sweet potato casserole oatmeal
Make the most of leftover sweet potato casserole with this inventive and easy breakfast recipe.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Classic Skillet Pork Tenderloin
Delightfully tender pork with fresh, fragrant garden herbs and a touch of lemon. I love cooking with pork tenderloin. It’s a lean yet still tender cut that can be used in a variety of awesome different methods, from stir frying and roasting to slow cooking and barbecuing. While there is often a temptation to get exotic, a classic skillet pork tenderloin can be the perfect meal for 2-4 people. The pork is juicy and tender yet threaded with subtle flavors from pantry favorite herbs and spices – and takes only 40 minutes to prep, cook and have on the table.
Polar Bear Cheesecake Truffles
Cream together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, almond extract, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in graham cracker crumbs until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate, about 1 hour. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove truffle filling mixture from fridge. Scoop out...
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
