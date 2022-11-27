TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s rain is continuing to move to the east and we will be left with cloudy skies this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rainfall totals are between 0.50″ - 1.00″ south and east of the Kansas Turnpike and amounts drop off towards North-Central Kansas with amounts between 0.10″ - 0.25″. Today will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday are nice before a strong cold front passes through late Tuesday providing a chance for light snow Tuesday night.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO