KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid night with some warmer air on the horizon
A cold front has cleared the Sunflower State on Tuesday, leaving us downright cold with a stronger north wind. Clouds continue to clear through the course of the evening and tonight, but a few flurries will be possible early on. The main story tonight will be the frigid temperatures that...
KSN.com
Roller coaster temperatures the rest of the week
As expected, snow totals yesterday were not anything to get too excited about. The majority fell in the northwest corner of the area. Some of these spots will wake up to some leftover on vehicles, grassy surfaces, and sidewalks. Moisture has shifted well to the east with the cold front....
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
KSN.com
Winter weather possible as colder air moves in
Our next cold front is on the move and it will usher in some big changes for Tuesday. Snow showers will build into the northwest corner of the area through the morning and into midday. While most snow showers will be light, visibility could be an issue at times due...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain continues into tonight, up and down temps to follow
The rain continues out there this evening. Multiple waves of moisture are pushing through the Sunflower State. Rain is light to moderate with a few heavier pockets. Expect this to continue through the evening and early overnight. Those out west will dry out. Overnight, those in central Kansas could still...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
Winter storm in Oregon could cause hazardous road conditions
“The next system off the coast is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest,” KOIN 6 Meteorologist Steve Pierce said.
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
knopnews2.com
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
WIBW
Freezing Fog Possible Tonight - Use Caution Monday Morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s rain is continuing to move to the east and we will be left with cloudy skies this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rainfall totals are between 0.50″ - 1.00″ south and east of the Kansas Turnpike and amounts drop off towards North-Central Kansas with amounts between 0.10″ - 0.25″. Today will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday are nice before a strong cold front passes through late Tuesday providing a chance for light snow Tuesday night.
