Kansas State

KSN.com

Roller coaster temperatures the rest of the week

As expected, snow totals yesterday were not anything to get too excited about. The majority fell in the northwest corner of the area. Some of these spots will wake up to some leftover on vehicles, grassy surfaces, and sidewalks. Moisture has shifted well to the east with the cold front....
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Winter weather possible as colder air moves in

Our next cold front is on the move and it will usher in some big changes for Tuesday. Snow showers will build into the northwest corner of the area through the morning and into midday. While most snow showers will be light, visibility could be an issue at times due...
WICHITA, KS
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday

(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
99.9 The Point

Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts

The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
FORT COLLINS, CO
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
WIBW

Freezing Fog Possible Tonight - Use Caution Monday Morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s rain is continuing to move to the east and we will be left with cloudy skies this morning with skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Rainfall totals are between 0.50″ - 1.00″ south and east of the Kansas Turnpike and amounts drop off towards North-Central Kansas with amounts between 0.10″ - 0.25″. Today will be chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday are nice before a strong cold front passes through late Tuesday providing a chance for light snow Tuesday night.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY

