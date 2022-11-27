Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.
abc57.com
Mishawaka traffic disruptions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --Selge Construction Inc. has advised that N Main St will have lane restrictions between Mishawaka Ave and Front St starting at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30 for emergency sewer structure repairs. Both southbound and northbound traffic will be restricted to one through lane for each direction, due to...
WNDU
Portion of Main Street in Mishawaka to be reduced to one-lane Wednesday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic advisory is in place!. A portion of N. Main Street will be reduced to one-lane between Front Street and Mishawaka Avenue for emergency sewer structure repairs. The construction begins on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end on Friday, Dec. 2. North...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Overturned semi on Toll road causing delays in Elkhart County
Indiana State Police says an overturned semi is causing delays on the Toll Road in Elkhart County. The vehicle is blocking the eastbound lanes near mile marker 107, that’s the Middlebury Exit. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder but if you are travelling expect delays.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
abc57.com
11th annual Bears in the Air event takes flight Friday at South Bend Airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 11th annual Bears in the Air event kicks off at the South Bend International Airport on Friday. Community stakeholders gathered in the airport's atrium on Tuesday to donate the first bears to this year's program. The Bears in the Air party will be held at...
abc57.com
The record show in South Bend holds the final event of 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, the South Bend Record Show, returns Sunday, December 4 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for the final 2022 show of the season. South Bend resident and event organizer, Jeremy...
abc57.com
As online holiday shopping reaches new heights, porch pirate concerns grow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As many say, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year,” but for some it can be not so wonderful when porch pirates intercept your presents. If you ordered gifts online this year during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you’ll want to be alert at your doorstep.
WNDU
‘Christmas in New Carlisle’ draws crowd
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas was in the air Sunday at “Christmas in New Carlisle.”. It’s held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving by Discover New Carlisle, a Main-Street organization that helps better the community. People could shop around for some decorations or gifts sold by local vendors,...
abc57.com
One injured in crash on Donnell Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash on Donnell Lake Street in Penn Township Tuesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the road, just west of Lewis Lake, at 5:59 a.m. According to the investigation, a Vandalia resident was driving...
Silver Alert declared for missing Elkhart man
ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Elkhart. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6-foot, 3-inch Black male, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces $62 million investment into new power substation, transmission line upgrades in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Mich. – Indiana Michigan Power announced some major power grid upgrades just before the Thanksgiving holiday, with the construction of a new power substation in Buchanan, appropriately named the Bucktown Substation, just outside of downtown. According to I&M Communications Representative Corey Ohlenkamp, the decision to build the new...
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka Inn
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters were called to the Mishawaka Inn around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found a small mattress fire on the second floor and quickly extinguished it. There was smoke throughout the second floor, but the flames were contained...
nwi.life
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
Benton Harbor bottled water distribution schedule (Nov. 28–Dec. 5)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
abc57.com
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
