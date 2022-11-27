Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
Columbus schools address bus route changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is making sure families are ready for changes that will be coming to every bus route in the district starting in January. Columbus schools are switching over to a new routing software, which means all 38,000 students who rely on a city school yellow bus will see changes […]
Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t end in tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun. No one was hurt, but family members hope their experience helps others and makes the city safer. The 13-year-old boy, his older sister, and their mother all take […]
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
cwcolumbus.com
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Accent Wine co-owner buys The Bottle Shop on King Avenue
One of Central Ohio’s most recognized wine experts is taking the reins at a well-regarded local bar and shop. Accent Wine co-owner Gregory Stokes, whose experience in Columbus includes serving as sommelier and general manager of Veritas and beverage director at Lindey’s, has acquired The Bottle Shop at 237 King Ave. “I have a great […]
8 Columbus bars, businesses could lose liquor licenses because of violent incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It could be the last call for eight bars or nightclubs in Columbus. That’s because City Attorney Zach Klein is trying to pull the liquor license because of violent crimes, overdoses or liquor violations that have happened at the locations. The locations on the list...
Rock band The Killers to perform in Columbus next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rock band, The Killers, has announced a stop in Columbus as part of its “Imploding The Mirage” tour. The band is set to perform at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. In 2003, “The Killers” gained recognition after it released its debut album “Hot Fuss”, which included popular singles “Mr. […]
Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
Southwest flight bound for Ohio diverted to Little Rock after assault
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A flight headed to Ohio from Houston was diverted to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after an alleged assault on the aircraft, authorities said. According to the FBI, Southwest Airlines Flight 192, which was headed to Columbus, Ohio, made an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, KARK-TV reported.
