Becky Leadman
2d ago

Briggs Rd is definitely West Side. This is starting to become a regular thing on here. either they need a new editor, or learn the area that your reporting news for bc you are very lost everyday I might add

NBC4 Columbus

Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenaged girl was injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road in the Hilltop area at approximately 8:54 p.m. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Glass Axis Gearing Up for Move to South Side

“We thought Franklinton would be our forever home,” said Melody Reed, Executive Director of Glass Axis, Columbus’ state-of-the-art glass facility. The organization serves over fifty glass artists and reaches even more guests with their educational programs, student camps, and glass shop. “While yes, this started out as a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools address bus route changes

Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for launch in …. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for launch in 2023?. Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter …. Police search for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: November 30, 2022

Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ujo2Fe. Tuesday evening forecast 11-29-22.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio

Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio. Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for launch in …. Gambling in Ohio: Is the state ready for launch in 2023?. Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter …. Police search for alleged gun-wielding...
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood

Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trial scheduled for 1991 cold case murder suspect

Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court. Columbus schools address bus route changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GVgg1m. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t …. Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn't end in tragedy. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VEKoSG. Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting. Teen hospitalized...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
COLUMBUS, OH

