Becky Leadman
2d ago
Briggs Rd is definitely West Side. This is starting to become a regular thing on here. either they need a new editor, or learn the area that your reporting news for bc you are very lost everyday I might add
Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenaged girl was injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road in the Hilltop area at approximately 8:54 p.m. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and […]
Glass Axis Gearing Up for Move to South Side
“We thought Franklinton would be our forever home,” said Melody Reed, Executive Director of Glass Axis, Columbus’ state-of-the-art glass facility. The organization serves over fifty glass artists and reaches even more guests with their educational programs, student camps, and glass shop. “While yes, this started out as a...
Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
Columbus schools address bus route changes
Morning Forecast: November 30, 2022
Columbus family thankful situation with gun didn’t end in tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun. No one was hurt, but family members hope their experience helps others and makes the city safer. The 13-year-old boy, his older sister, and their mother all take […]
Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
Crime victims stuck with red tape feel abandoned by Columbus city attorney’s office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tucked away on the seventh floor of the Municipal Court building in Downtown Columbus, crime victims patiently await a chance to press charges. The Intake Section, part of City Attorney Zach Klein’s Prosecution Resources Unit, opens its doors to citizens looking to formally accuse someone of a misdemeanor crime. Staff interview […]
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
Man sentenced for 2020 fatal shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing one man and injuring a woman more than two years ago. In October 2020, Columbus police responded to a call at Donerick’s Pub on East Broad Street, where officers found Adrian Hardy, 25, and a woman […]
Sixteen driving-related fatalities reported over holiday weekend in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Trial scheduled for 1991 cold case murder suspect
Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
