Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local businesses work for share of Cyber Monday sales

Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 5 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quiet today, just cloudy and cold. We will start to thin the clouds out tonight which will help in temperatures dropping into the 30s or lower. However, high clouds will stream in from the west Tuesday along with a rapid increase in warmth....temps into the 60s.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If it seems to good to be true, it probably is. That’s the general rule of thumb for holiday shopping online ahead of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau. “It’s better to maybe miss out on a deal or two if it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Light Up St. Matthews to kick off in December

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up St. Matthews is scheduled to kick off next month at Brown Park. The annual holiday event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kresge Way and Browns Lane, next to Baptist Health Louisville. Light Up St. Matthews has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

MSD issues street closures for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to take an alternate route after Louisville MSD issued street closures for emergency repairs. Louisville MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line that runs beneath East Liberty Street, a release said. MSD said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY

