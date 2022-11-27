Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
spectrumnews1.com
Post-holiday cases of flu, COVID and RSV could rise in the coming days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Paul Schulz says large indoor holiday gatherings are a set up for influenza-like illnesses to spread, but since Thanksgiving, flu, COVID, and RSV cases have only increased slightly. At Norton Healthcare flu cases are up 3% and COVID cases went up by...
Wave 3
Local businesses work for share of Cyber Monday sales
Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 5 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
Wave 3
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quiet today, just cloudy and cold. We will start to thin the clouds out tonight which will help in temperatures dropping into the 30s or lower. However, high clouds will stream in from the west Tuesday along with a rapid increase in warmth....temps into the 60s.
Wave 3
Waterfront Botanical Gardens transform into winter wonderland with Gardens Aglimmer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking for a fun way to enjoy the holiday season? The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has a lot to enjoy at this year’s Gardens Aglimmer event. The gardens are covered in thousands of lights for the season. The displays continue to grow every year! This time they added light-up koi ponds and oversized fish.
Wave 3
How to spot a scammer while online shopping for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If it seems to good to be true, it probably is. That’s the general rule of thumb for holiday shopping online ahead of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau. “It’s better to maybe miss out on a deal or two if it...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
wdrb.com
Viewing holiday village in Louisville collector's basement becomes tradition for Christmas lovers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When winter weather blankets the rooftops, every Louisville neighborhood becomes very similar, no matter how long it's been around. It snows a little, cars are stuck, tow trucks do their thing, and those news people have their cameras and microphones out. We're talking about neighborhood in...
wdrb.com
Gallant Fox prepares to open Bullitt County's 1st brewery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing announced earlier this month that it planned to open a new location in Bullitt County. This is a first for the county, which did not previously have any breweries. The location is scheduled to gradually open starting Dec. 20-31. During this time, customers...
Wave 3
Light Up St. Matthews to kick off in December
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light up St. Matthews is scheduled to kick off next month at Brown Park. The annual holiday event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of Kresge Way and Browns Lane, next to Baptist Health Louisville. Light Up St. Matthews has...
wdrb.com
'Disheartening' | Officials investigating after shelter at Iroquois Park burned over holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces. The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and...
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took 60 firefighters hours to get the burning warehouse fire at S. 13th and Hill Streets under control Friday. Now, WAVE has learned the building has been on the city’s radar for some time. The fire department raised safety concerns following a routine fire...
Wave 3
MSD issues street closures for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to take an alternate route after Louisville MSD issued street closures for emergency repairs. Louisville MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line that runs beneath East Liberty Street, a release said. MSD said...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire District prepares for the 25th year of Santa Fire Truck Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Santa Truck is revving up to return to continue a now 25-year tradition of giving back to the community instilled by their former leaders. Chief Rob Orkies and Major Garry Key died months apart almost two years ago and now the Zoneton Fire District wants to keep their memory alive.
