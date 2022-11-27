ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

MrsJustice
6d ago

I don't understand why everywhere we go we pay adult fare for anyone over 12yrs old. but then when a teen knowingly does something like this that knowing it's all bad ideas and eventually causes something like this to happen..... then yall wanna do the well ..... he is a child.... thing. he's not doing anything he didn't know he was doing. yall leave victims families to be left unjustified. but then u claim its justice. he's 16 we all know yall not gonna hit him like you would a 21yr old

Barbara Miller
5d ago

He did wrong! He knows he did wrong! But all 4 teens stole the vehicle. They paid the ultimate price but he also did not think before his actions. And will have to think about his actions for the rest of his life!

Checkmate
6d ago

Wonder if this will make other kids think twice. This child killed four of his friends - imagine going asleep at night with that...along with prospects of facing years in prison? Wonder if Mom and Dad were around? Only saw Grandma in court? Makes you wonder where the other Parents were when their kids were out all night long? Imagine that phone call? It's a corrosive culture dominated by self destructive behaviors (by some) and heralded by others as cool and "street". Sad that many won't assimilate into societal norms because it's too white and/or they'll lose their black cultural identity. Troof!

Shore News Network

16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo teen who was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl inside her home in Buffalo might spend the rest of his life in prison. The suspect’s name was not released by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. As part of a coordinated effort with a co-defendant, the juvenile offender unlawfully entered a home located in the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. With an illegal “ghost gun,” the juvenile offender shot two teenagers inside a home when he was The post 16-year-old gets up to life in prison for murdering teen girl in double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Girlfriend

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Cattaraugus County man has plead guilty to felony attempted murder, after stabbing his girlfriend. The Erie County District Attorney announced Gabriel Melkioty, of Olean, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. In March 2021 he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in what prosecutors called an...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
BUFFALO, NY
