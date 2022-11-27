I don't understand why everywhere we go we pay adult fare for anyone over 12yrs old. but then when a teen knowingly does something like this that knowing it's all bad ideas and eventually causes something like this to happen..... then yall wanna do the well ..... he is a child.... thing. he's not doing anything he didn't know he was doing. yall leave victims families to be left unjustified. but then u claim its justice. he's 16 we all know yall not gonna hit him like you would a 21yr old
He did wrong! He knows he did wrong! But all 4 teens stole the vehicle. They paid the ultimate price but he also did not think before his actions. And will have to think about his actions for the rest of his life!
Wonder if this will make other kids think twice. This child killed four of his friends - imagine going asleep at night with that...along with prospects of facing years in prison? Wonder if Mom and Dad were around? Only saw Grandma in court? Makes you wonder where the other Parents were when their kids were out all night long? Imagine that phone call? It's a corrosive culture dominated by self destructive behaviors (by some) and heralded by others as cool and "street". Sad that many won't assimilate into societal norms because it's too white and/or they'll lose their black cultural identity. Troof!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Comments / 6