ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police ID Pair Rescued From Maryland Small Plane Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

A 66-year-old man and woman were rescued after being stranded 100 feet up for seven hours with serious injuries from a small plane that crashed into a power tower in Montgomery County Sunday, Nov. 27.

The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington DC, and his passenger, Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, LA, had apparently departed from Westchester County Airport in New York, in a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane, before crashing in Gaithersburg around 6:45 p.m., officials said.

Nearly 85,000 people were without power for about six hours, PEPCO records show.

Multiple units remain on the scene of this small airplane that has crashed into power lines and is entangled...

Posted by IAFF Local 1664 Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters on Sunday, November 27, 2022

Merkle and Williams were rescued around 1 a.m., using two specialty crane/boom trucks. The area of Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive remains closed while efforts to remove the plane continue.

Social media and online records show that Merkle is an attorney with roots in Greenwich, CT.

Comments / 5

Related
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Pilot shares Gaithersburg plane crash survival story

Pilot and rescuers recount perilous plane rescue in Gaithersburg. Patrick Merkle of D.C. has been flying for more than 30 years. And on Sunday night, he had hoped to conclude a day trip to New York with a friend at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg. But a few miles...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Rockville Pike closed after car, bicycle crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between a car and bicyclist ended with one man in the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the crash happened on Rockville Pike near Talbott Street around 8:41 p.m. Police said that the bicyclist, an adult man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Dec. 2 that killed one person and injured several others. At approximately 6:14 p.m., a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was traveling northbound on Route 29 approaching the ramp for Route 40 when it rear-ended a 2002 Honda Odyssey, setting off a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles. A 3-year-old passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Six additional people in the three vehicles that were struck were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigating Serious Collision Involving 65-Year-Old Bicyclist

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Collison Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a serious collision involving a bicyclist on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Rockville. At approximately 8:41 p.m., Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Rockville Pike and Talbott St. for the report of a collision involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Santa To Ride Motorcycle Through Montgomery County

Santa Claus will take time out of his busy Christmas schedule next week to visit The Children's Inn during the annual Montgomery County Santa Ride, officials announce.Santa and his elves will travel through the county on their motorcycles as they make their way to bring gifts and donations from loc…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
969wsig.com

Hay is for horses. Swimming pools are not

Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an unusual emergency call at a home on Green Springs Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that a horse had jumped a fence around a swimming pool, walked out onto the nylon cover and fell into nine feet of water. Deputies cut the...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
417K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy