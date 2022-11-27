Read full article on original website
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on […]
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
mynewsla.com
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Climb Back Over 1,000
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has spiked to more than 1,000, according to the latest state figures released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, when there were 822 COVID-positive patients...
Over 5,400 new COVID cases reported in LA County over 3-day period; Hospitalizations over 1000
Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Tuesday, along with 15 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,640 new cases for Saturday, 2,175 for Sunday and 1,599 for Monday. The 5,414 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative number from throughout the pandemic to 3,535,493.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
mynewsla.com
Overnight Closures Planned for Interstate 5 in Santa Clarita
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting Tuesday evening to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
mynewsla.com
Weather Service: Storm to Generate Rain, Snow Later in Week
A cold storm sliding in from the Pacific Northwest will impact the Inland Empire later in the week and going into the weekend, but forecasters were uncertain Monday whether the precipitation would produce significant rain and snow. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure will push...
Laist.com
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
LA County reports 5,244 new COVID cases, 21 more virus deaths over 2-day period
Coronavirus infections continue to mount in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional virus-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday.
Spot the symptoms: Doctors decode the differences between RSV, flu and COVID
Flu, COVID and RSV are all viruses that may all seem like the common cold at first, but there are slight differences that can help parents get a sense of what is going on.
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops For 20th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 5.4 cents to $5.02, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 53 times in the 56 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LA County COVID: 5,244 infections, 21 deaths over 2-day period
Coronavirus infections continued to mount Friday in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Issues Moratorium on Parkway Ordinance After Public Dispute
Santa Monica has placed an indefinite moratorium on a previous directive that ordered Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers to cite cars that parked illegally on driveway aprons and parkways, under section 3.12.380 of the Santa Monica Municipal Code. The ordinance, announced last month, was slated to go into effect...
Lost your vaccine card and your digital record is wrong? Here's how to stay up to date
Many Californians have received three or four COVID boosters, but it can be hard to keep track - especially if you've misplaced or lost your vaccine card or your digital record is not up-to-date or difficult to retrieve.
COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
