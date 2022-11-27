When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO