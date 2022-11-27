Read full article on original website
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC
When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
Best reactions after Bengals beat Titans in Tennessee
A rematch of an unforgettable playoff bout last January in the divisional round, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans again drummed up some notable reactions on social media and otherwise. During the Bengals’ 20-16 victory, there were a few controversial plays, a few game-changing big plays and quite a bit...
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here's why.
Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
First change to Mark Stoops’ Kentucky football staff confirmed: RBs coach John Settle out
The first of what is expected to be multiple changes to Mark Stoops’ staff was confirmed Monday.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination
Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati is entering the coaching wilderness this offseason.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
atozsports.com
Bengals player completely disrespects Titans fans
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. It was a back and forth battle, and a questionable, late penalty on Tennessee costed them a chance to come back. The Bengals’ defense played very well against the Titans’ running game. Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks both...
Bengals get more good news, expected to have Joe Mixon vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team about to get Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon back just in time for a bout with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mixon “is trending in the direction” when it comes to his availability for the Week 13 clash with the Chiefs.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16
A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
FOX Sports
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
UC is facing plenty of turnover in the wake of Luke Fickell accepting the Wisconsin job.
Samaje Perine stiff arm, Cam Taylor-Britt forced fumble top Bengals highlights
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of notable highlights in the first half of the Week 12 encounter with the Tennessee Titans. But with the game tied 10-10 at the break, it was running back Samaje Perine and second-round rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the biggest plays of all. Early in...
