Nashville, TN

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC

When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

What experts are saying about Kentucky's bowl destination

Kentucky football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record following a rivalry week win over No. 25 Louisville. The Wildcats, who have won seven or more games for the sixth time in seven seasons, are bowl eligible for a school-record seventh consecutive bowl game under the direction of head coach Mark Stoops. Also winners of a school-best four straight bowl appearances, UK is now awaiting its bowl fate.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals

For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bengals player completely disrespects Titans fans

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. It was a back and forth battle, and a questionable, late penalty on Tennessee costed them a chance to come back. The Bengals’ defense played very well against the Titans’ running game. Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burks both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals outmuscle Titans, win 20-16

A windy day in Nashville was the sight for a physical rematch of the AFC Divisional Round between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Joe Burrow and the offense overcame early struggles and pulled out a 20-16 victory on the road. Six penalties plagued the first four drives of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
CINCINNATI, OH

