May Palmer
2d ago
Pay attention people. we are loosing everything that makes tus. No honey bees. A bear could walk in my backyard and I would embrace it. God bless his creations. take a look around you.
Dad Dukes
2d ago
How to tell us you're not from Michigan without saying you are not from Michigan...call us Michiganians.
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
MLive.com
Michigan state park ranked ‘most beautiful’ in U.S. – beating one in Hawaii
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is the “most beautiful” state park in the United States – and the one that’s growing the most in popularity, according to a recent study. The study by Travel Lens analyzed Yelp reviews for words synonymous with beautiful (stunning, breathtaking) to...
Have Crashes Increased in Michigan Since Boosting Speed Limit to 75?
Michiganders have been able to drive 75mph on over 600 miles of the state's freeways since the law changed back in 2017. Does an increase of only 5mph really make that big of a difference when it comes to traffic accidents and fatalities? Apparently, it does. A new study that...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
WILX-TV
Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
Winter storm warning for part of Upper Peninsula, wind advisory for strip of southern Michigan
A strong storm system will move quickly through Michigan tonight and Wednesday. The storm system will bring heavy snow to the U.P. while Lower Michigan gets gusty winds and eventually some spurts of snow. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the western part of the Upper Peninsula for now...
Sheetz, a regional 24/7 convenience store, announces plans to come to Michigan
Sheetz, the regional family-run convenience store and gas station chain with a loyal customer base and a name that makes teenage boys giggle, announced that it aims to open stores in Michigan, an expansion of its geographical footprint from neighboring Ohio. The round-the-clock retailer said it plans to open a Detroit store...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Up North Voice
The wild turkey is making a comeback
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
Clerks face unknowns as Michigan must implement early in-person voting
Michigan’s next statewide election will look different than the last one. Proposal 2, which passed with 60% of the vote, makes a handful of election changes in the state constitution. Nine days of early in-person voting is the biggest. How exactly it gets implemented is still unknown, as clerks...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Detroit News
Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday
A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
Detroit News
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
