Michigan State

May Palmer
2d ago

Pay attention people. we are loosing everything that makes tus. No honey bees. A bear could walk in my backyard and I would embrace it. God bless his creations. take a look around you.

Dad Dukes
2d ago

How to tell us you're not from Michigan without saying you are not from Michigan...call us Michiganians.

99.1 WFMK

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

The wild turkey is making a comeback

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – As we mark the annual holiday that revolves around turkey, let’s look back and celebrate these birds’ remarkable return from near extinction, often called one of the country’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories. In Michigan, wild turkeys had been plentiful prior to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023

One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
MICHIGAN STATE

