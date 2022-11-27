ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

One injured, pets rescued in Carroll County fire on Sunday afternoon

By Cassidy Jensen, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Firefighters rescued one person from a two-alarm house fire in Pleasant Valley just outside Westminster on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire in the 2700 block of Littlestown Pike was reported at 2:13 p.m., said Charles Simpson, a spokesperson for the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company. When the first unit of volunteer firefighters arrived at 2:17 p.m., there was smoke showing from the two-story single family home and a person was still inside.

Firefighters rescued one victim, who was taken to Carroll Hospital. Information on the patient’s condition was not immediately available. Simpson said a second person escaped the house but did not require hospitalization.

In addition, firefighters gave aid, including oxygen, to rescued pets. Animal control was called to round up multiple animals, Simpson said. “It was a lot of excitement. Animals tend to run around,” he said.

The fire was declared under control at 2:57 p.m., Simpson said. About 30 firefighters from more than a dozen stations responded to the fire. A second alarm was called to bring four more fire engines, two tanker trucks and an additional ambulance to the scene, he said.

“Because it’s outside the city, it’s a non-hydrant area. The biggest issue is getting the water there and additional manpower to secure the incident,” Simpson said. “It became two specific incidents. One was fighting the fire and one was performing the search.”

Only one home was impacted by the fire, Simpson said.

Personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Maryland State Police, Baltimore Gas and Electric, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene, along with Carroll County building inspectors. The state fire marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.

Baltimore, MD
