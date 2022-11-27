ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

Ethan Morton had a steal and a dunk to help Purdue open a 58-41 lead with 15:37 left in the second half.

Duke countered with an 8-0 run, capped by two foul shots by Dariq Whitehead. But Furst made a layup and a jumper to help hold off the Blue Devils.

A hook by Edey and a 3-pointer by Loyer made it 68-56 with 5:03 remaining.

Duke got off to a 14-7 start before Purdue worked its way back into the game.

A 3-pointer by Brandon Newman pushed the Purdue lead to 46-28. A late run by Duke cut the Boilermakers’ lead to 46-35 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: It looked as if Roach had an issue with his left foot at one point, but he went back into the game.

Purdue: Although neither team had great offensive games, Purdue was the better team from range. Purdue made seven 3-pointers to just two for Duke.

UP NEXT

Duke: Hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.

Purdue: Visits Florida State on Wednesday.

WANE 15

Snider grad Johnson key cog in Big Ten West title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Lawrence Johnson isn’t just a student of the game – he’s a heck of a student in the classroom as well. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Johnson majored in Law & Society and earned his degree this past August. Now, he’s hoping to help earn Purdue a Big Ten […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead grad Loyer is Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer is off to a great start this season, and people are taking notice as the Homestead grad was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week on Monday. Loyer helped Purdue win the Phil Knight Legacy championship last week in Portland. In three games – […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Purdue jumps 19 spots to no. 5 in A.P. poll

Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon  had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas climbed to No. […]
HOUSTON, TX
