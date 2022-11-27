ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

Brissett channeled vintage Brady by coming through in the clutch during Sunday’s comeback win.

Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots , and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers , Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.

Brissett threw for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Browns completed a come-from-behind win to beat Tampa Bay, 23–17, in overtime. outscoring the Bucs 13–0 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Afterwards, Brissett did his best Brady impression in the post-game press conference.

“I mean this as no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f—ing awesome,” Brissett said, per The Athletic ‘s Zack Jackson . “That was f—ing awesome.”

Brady offered the same reaction earlier this month when the Bucs pulled off a comeback win over the Rams in Week 9. Now, it was Brissett’s turn to offer an R-rated reaction, this time with Brady on the losing end of it.

Despite the loss, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South—despite a 5–6 record—thanks to the Falcons losing to the Commanders. The Browns, meanwhile, improve to 4-7.

Comments / 44

Big--D
2d ago

the whole team needs to have a big discussion and start working as a team .i don't know what happened after their super bowl win.it seems like there wheel fell off some where

Reply(8)
6
Diane Ward
2d ago

Brady should have stayed retired on top! That’s what he gets for choosing football over his wife!

Reply
12
 

