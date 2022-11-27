Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs

Brissett channeled vintage Brady by coming through in the clutch during Sunday’s comeback win.

Jacoby Brissett spent his rookie season backing up Tom Brady with the Patriots , and presumably learned a thing or two as the understudy for a future all-time great. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers , Brissett channeled his former teammate—both with his play and his post-game comments.

Brissett threw for 210 yards and a touchdown as the Browns completed a come-from-behind win to beat Tampa Bay, 23–17, in overtime. outscoring the Bucs 13–0 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Afterwards, Brissett did his best Brady impression in the post-game press conference.

“I mean this as no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f—ing awesome,” Brissett said, per The Athletic ‘s Zack Jackson . “That was f—ing awesome.”

Brady offered the same reaction earlier this month when the Bucs pulled off a comeback win over the Rams in Week 9. Now, it was Brissett’s turn to offer an R-rated reaction, this time with Brady on the losing end of it.

Despite the loss, Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South—despite a 5–6 record—thanks to the Falcons losing to the Commanders. The Browns, meanwhile, improve to 4-7.

