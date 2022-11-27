Tulsa Fires Football Coach Philip Montgomery, per Sources

The former Golden Hurricane coach finished with a 43–53 record at the school.

Tulsa has fired coach Philip Montgomery after eight seasons with the school, Sports Illustrated ‘s Ross Dellenger confirmed. On3 was first to report the news of Montgomery’s dismissal.

Montgomery was 43–53 in his eight years with Tulsa, including a 5–7 record this season, which concluded Saturday with a victory over Houston.

Despite the early success that saw Montgomery capture 10 wins in his second season with the school in 2016, Tulsa has finished four of the last six seasons with a losing record.

The latest struggles this year, which included a 1–5 start in AAC play, proved to be too much for the 50-year-old coach to overcome.

More College Football Coverage: