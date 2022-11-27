Read full article on original website
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around midnight to the 1300 block of Hemingway Street for a report of gunshots. Officers said they found two people with...
Myrtle Beach PD Citizen's Police Academy now accepting applications for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy. The academy gives selected residents the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes work and a chance to build closer relationships with the local law enforcement team. Topics covered in the class include:
SC State representative wants something done about higher gas prices in his county
GEORGETOWN CO. (S.C.) — A South Carolina representative is raising concerns about gas prices in Georgetown. Representative Carl Anderson, who represents Georgetown county, says the county sees the highest prices along the grand strand -- time after time. According to AAA, a tank of regular gas is about $3.17...
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to relocate in Myrtle Beach after outgrowing old space
MYRTLE BEACH (S.C.) — The Crazy Mason Milkshake bar announced Thursday the store will be relocated. In a Facebook post, the store says that its first and hub location will no longer be located or affiliated with the 810 Billiards & Bowling in the Market Common as of March 2023.
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
Caretaker caused 'severe visible injuries' to vulnerable adult in Florence Co.: Report
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A caretaker in Florence County has been charged with abuse and neglect. Falicia Ann B. Scott was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury, according to a report.
Retired law enforcement officers form Myrtle Beach cold case review team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether a case has been cold for a few months, years, or even decades, families and friends have a new chance for closure thanks to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's new Cold Case Review Team, which launched a few months ago. Volunteer Vincent Tucci...
South Carolina VA Office addresses veterans' concerns over claim process
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Amber Carlson is an Air Force veteran who lives in Little River. Her experience with Veterans Affairs, hasn't been what she expected while in service. "There's a lot of stuff that's messed up," Carlson said. She was among the group of Grand Strand vets...
Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance meets to discuss plans for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of people gathered at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon to discuss the progress of reviving the downtown area. It’s been almost a year since this project really started to get some traction. The President of the Myrtle Beach...
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
Marlboro Co. mother who lost loved ones in deadly crash wants road safety study done
MARLBORO CO. (S.C.) — Candice Munnerlyn Nicholson said there's not a day that goes by that she doesn't think of her daughter and the baby she was carrying. Curniyal Jackon, 20, and the baby she was carrying died last month in a crash on Hebron Dunbar Road near the Clio community in Marlboro County.
