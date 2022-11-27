ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Police investigating after 2 people shot in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around midnight to the 1300 block of Hemingway Street for a report of gunshots. Officers said they found two people with...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
NICHOLS, SC
Yonkers woman killed in North Myrtle Beach pedestrian crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman who was struck while attempting to cross a highway last week has died. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday that 64-year-old Justine Roberts, of Yonkers, New York, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Highway 17 near Ashley Loop on November 23 -- the day before Thanksgiving.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance meets to discuss plans for 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of people gathered at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon to discuss the progress of reviving the downtown area. It’s been almost a year since this project really started to get some traction. The President of the Myrtle Beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
1 displaced after fire destroys home in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Friday morning after a fire in Longs. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:20 a.m. to a house fire on Usher Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The American Red Cross of South...
LONGS, SC
Antisemitic flyers found in Carolina Forest neighborhoods

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Several Carolina Forest neighborhoods woke up to antisemitic flyers lying in their driveways Friday morning. The Ziploc bags were filled with rice and contained antisemitic propaganda. People from the West Ridge neighborhood off Singleton Ridge Road and Oakmont Village on River Oaks Drive reached...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen, recovered in North Carolina

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — Latta Rescue Squad's emergency vehicle was stolen around 4:30 Monday morning from headquarters on West Bamberg Street in Latta, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant. Bryant said it was recovered several hours later in Nash County, North Carolina, which is about 145 miles north...
LATTA, SC

