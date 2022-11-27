ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message. Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Sports

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Ravens are favored by 8.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Ravens are 7-6 in regular season play vs. Denver, including a 5-1 mark in Baltimore. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 4-3 against the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 3-1 mark at home. These teams last met at M&T Bank Stadium in 2018, with the Ravens winning 27-14.
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

The Baltimore Ravens Lack Clutch Mentality

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in their latest game. Baltimore were clearly the better side for most of the game, but they were unable to take their chances. They settled for field goals after strong drives and, ultimately, did not play complementary football. The Ravens’inability to...
BALTIMORE, MD

