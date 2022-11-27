ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanty-glo, PA

WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is underway

Pennsylvania firearms deer season is officially underway. Despite hunting for hours in the woods near Dillsburg, many hunters went home empty-handed. The state game commission says the deer population in Pennsylvania is stable, but around here, the deer were keeping out of sight. "Sometimes you see them sometimes you don't....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Deer Hunting Season Kicks off in Pennsylvania

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Deer hunting season has officially begun in Pennsylvania, with many schools being closed on Monday, Pennsylvania hunters and their families could go out. In addition to hunting for meat, many do it for the sport, often saving the antlers or heads of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania first responder dies after ambulance crash

UPDATE: The first responder has been identified as Nick Theofilis, 23. Nick was a full-time Paramedic at Penn Hills EMS and also worked part-time for White Oak EMS. Nick worked as a full-time EMT for White Oak EMS from March 2019 – March 2022 while he attended Paramedic school A Pennsylvania first responder is dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Poacher Busted With Nearly 40 Bucks in His Possession

A man from Kunkletown, Pennsylvania was arrested on the evening of Nov. 15 on multiple charges of poaching. Pennsylvania State Police at Lehighton took David J. Frantz Sr., 59, into custody after responding to a complaint from a resident of Polk Township. The resident described an unknown F-150 parked on private property with the door ajar and a rifle visible on the front seat.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

PSP reminds drivers to not hang out in the left lane

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – As millions of people head back home from their Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers about the rules of hanging out in the left lane. PSP posted a video that shows an animated car driving in the left lane of a highway, with text explaining the Pa. driving laws. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA

