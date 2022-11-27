No injuries were reported when a vehicle flipped into a Lead resident’s yard on Saturday. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said Monday that the accident was the result of slippery road conditions, and occurred when an 18-year-old driver attempted to make a turn on to South Main Street in Lead. As the driver took the corner, the vehicle slid up on to the curb and flipped over into a nearby resident’s yard, taking out the fence in that area. Williams said police did not issue any citations from the accident, and speed was not a factor. The Ford Explorer was a total loss. Williams did not release the driver’s identity or the address where the accident occurred.

LEAD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO