Related
KEVN
Shop with the Rush event brings the community together for the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the spirit of Christmas, Rapid City Rush is working to support local kids in making their holiday dreams come true. Tuesday, Fleet Farm hosted their Shop with the Rush event which allowed children from the community to shop at the store with money provided by Fleet Farm, and donations from the Rapid City Rush staff and fans.
KEVN
Hotels in Rapid City donate space for the Lakota Nation Invitational
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The final month of 2022 arrives this week, and with the month of December, comes the Lakota Nation Invitational. Visit Rapid City announced their lodging partners are donating 52 rooms, and 260 room nights for the LNI. That’s more than $35,000 in lodging expenses.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the “Old School Charm” of this beautiful home just minutes east of Rapid City
CAPUTA, S.D. – If you are looking for a place to call your own outside of Rapid City, check out what once used to be the Caputa School House. This building was remodeled into a beautiful three bedroom, two bath home just minutes east of Rapid City. 15349 Caputa...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s when Sheridan Lake Campground will be closing for the off-season
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sheridan Lake Campground will be closing Dec. 1, 2022 for the off-season, but public day use access for ice fishing will remain open for portions of the area. “The Forest Service is trying very diligently to accommodate ice fishing access on Sheridan Lake through Woodsy...
KEVN
Black Hills Children’s Museum finds a home in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Children’s Museum will be constructed in the Liberty Plaza business district on a five-acre parcel, according to a release from the City of Box Elder. The land, donated by Dream Design International, will give the museum maximum exposure and reportedly will...
KEVN
Pet of the week
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday.
KEVN
There is a growing need for sustainable water
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference today. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
KEVN
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
newscenter1.tv
The Sturgis City Council just approved a new Tax Increment District plan, here’s what it means
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Sturgis City Council just approved a $9.3 million dollar Tax Increment Finance District (TIF) for TIF District #25. The tax will go towards financing the new Sturgis Adventure Park along with new housing and commercial development. “It is how we’re going to pay for...
Black Hills Pioneer
Residents concerned about Spearfish mountain goats
SPEARFISH — Once upon a time, back in 2013, a pregnant mountain goat ran away from her herd along the Needles Highway, and found shelter in the Spearfish Canyon. That spring, she gave birth to a male goat, also known as a billy, and some time after that, she and her little billy had baby goats … together.
county17.com
Morning snow chances fall off but chill is on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It will be chilly today as the forecast high is 28 degrees, but that will feel downright warm compared to Tuesday’s high of 14 as a cold front passes through the area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has given a 50%...
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
Black Hills Pioneer
No injuries in weekend Lead accident
No injuries were reported when a vehicle flipped into a Lead resident’s yard on Saturday. Lead Police Chief Robert Williams said Monday that the accident was the result of slippery road conditions, and occurred when an 18-year-old driver attempted to make a turn on to South Main Street in Lead. As the driver took the corner, the vehicle slid up on to the curb and flipped over into a nearby resident’s yard, taking out the fence in that area. Williams said police did not issue any citations from the accident, and speed was not a factor. The Ford Explorer was a total loss. Williams did not release the driver’s identity or the address where the accident occurred.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive
LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
KEVN
Stevens celebrates fall state championships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a memorable fall sports season over at the Stevens high school. The Raider girls tennis, boys soccer, as well as boys and girls cross country teams all won state championships.
KEVN
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: Nov. 20-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KEVN
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
KEVN
BHSU men and women earn wins over SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team is ranked 5th in the country. And the Yellow Jackets proved worth of that ranking Monday night defeating South Dakota Mines 78-58. Joel Scott led Black Hills State with 30 points. The Yellow Jacket women also earned a 72-42 victory. Danica Kocer led the way with 16 points.
frcheraldstar.com
Wrong ballots in general election raise questions, concern
HOT SPRINGS – The Fall River County Commission had nearly ended its Nov.17 meeting last Thursday when former county commissioner Paul Nabholz walked into the room during public comment and began asking questions about the Nov. 8 General Election ballots. Addressing his comments to the commission and auditor Sue Ganje, Nabholz said he had received information that there was a mix-up in ballots at the Oelrichs voting site.
