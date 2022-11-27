Read full article on original website
There is a growing need for sustainable water
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference today. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
Finding help in a South Dakota mental healthcare desert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Having access to mental health services in a rural area can be difficult, a recent study found 47% of South Dakota counties don’t have a mental health provider. In rural South Dakota, mental health care services are generally provided by a nonprofit community mental health center, such as Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services in Winner.
Drivers might be in luck, as gas prices continue to remain steady
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The average gasoline price in South Dakota has fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, coming in at $3.36 per gallon. Prices are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. But that relief is relative as gas prices still stand 12.4 cents higher than a year ago.
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
More cold weather tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight are still going to be very cold. Our entire area is expected to drop into the single digits with parts of the area dropping below zero. Wind chill values tomorrow morning may be even worse than what they were this morning. Parts of our area could see wind chills near -10°. Temperatures will be much better on Thursday with highs in the 50s for a lot of Western South Dakota. We’ll then see highs near 40° to end the week.
Very cold temperatures expected tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall is expected for Southwestern South Dakota this evening and early overnight. 2-5 inches of snow is possible for Custer and Fall River counties. Temperatures overnight will be very cold with lows in the single digits for parts of our area. Highs tomorrow won’t be much better with 20s and teens expected. Wind chill values could drop below zero for tomorrow morning. Warmer temperatures are going to return for the end of the week.
Colder temperatures as we close November
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold Canadian air will spill south early this week, bringing below normal temperatures and some light snow. Most of the snow will be in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota on into Nebraska, but some flurries are possible elsewhere. Tuesday will be the coldest day this...
Sunny but still cold today; warmer Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After single digits and below zero temperatures this morning, we’ll warm into the lower 30s this afternoon. But increasing southeast winds will make it feel colder than that, with afternoon wind chills likely to be in the teens. Southwest downslope winds bring a sharp...
South Dakota certifies 39 new-certified law enforcement officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 39 newly-certified law enforcement officers who recently graduated from the state’s Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre. The 13-week course, conducted at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, included instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling,...
South Dakota troopers patrol for drunk drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays with a drink or two, remember that the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is conducting sobriety checkpoints. There will be 14 sobriety checkpoints in 12 counties throughout December. The counties are: Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Beadle, Brown, Lyman,...
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
