Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
José Abreu says Chicago White Sox made him a ‘really good offer’ as Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf praises his legacy
Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf thanked José Abreu and praised the former first baseman’s legacy with the team. The 2020 American League Most Valuable Player signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros Monday after spending his first nine seasons with the Sox. “José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf said in a statement ...
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
What Does Mike Clevinger Bring to the White Sox?
What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?
With Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox for the Houston Astros, the White Sox will need to replace his bat this winter. Andrew Vaughn should move over to first base, but which outfielders should the White Sox target? Jack Vita shares his opinion.
White Sox Solidify Pitching Rotation; Sign Ex-Padre, Guardian Mike Clevinger
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a contract with free agent Mike Clevinger, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres in 2022. Clevinger now returns to the American League Central, a division in which he found great success in as a member of the Cleveland Indians.
South Side Sox
White Sox announce coaching staff
If a news dump falls in a forest full of fans wailing over the loss of José Abreu, does anyone ever see it?. Well, the White Sox want you to, and we are here to serve the White Sox. Or skewer them. Sometimes, both. The headliner here is that...
An Exercise of Possibility for the 2023 Chicago White Sox
The 2022 San Diego Padres provide a great example of how changes on the margins can pay dividends.
CBS News
White Sox veteran Jose Abreu headed to Houston Astros with three-year deal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- When the White Sox start the season, they won't have Jose Abreu manning first base for the first time in a decade. The 35-year-old former AL Rookie of the Year and MVP has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, which will pay him close to $60 million.
Comments / 0