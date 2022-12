Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is hurting. Indiana coach Mike Woodson and the All-American himself both acknowledge that. To what extent Jackson-Davis is hurting, he’s not being specific, but even if he was Jackson-Davis was emphatic No. 10 Indiana’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is not one where pain is going to get in the way of bringing his estimable skills to the court.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO