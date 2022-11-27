Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
One of the most popular Fall River area Christmas lights displays once again collecting toys for children
One of the most popular Christmas light displays in the area has returned to Westport in 2022. The Kut family relocated last year from Summerfield Ave in Somerset, but that hasn’t stopped them from having 85,000 lights ready for your viewing pleasure at their Westport home for the second straight year.
Turnto10.com
First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning
Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
‘It’s a Christmas miracle’: Missing cat found 8 weeks later in RI
Two countries, nearly 5,000 miles and eight weeks later, a stray cat from Greece has finally made it to his forever home.
ABC6.com
Feel the spirit of the season at WaterFire Providence’s three days of lightings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holidays are right around the corner and people are starting to feel the spirit of the season. WaterFire Providence will celebrate three days of partial holiday lightings for “Three Nights of Lights.”. The events will run from December 1 to December 3 at...
Fall River Shepherd Ready to Bring Unconditional Love to Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the day we get to talk about animals that need our help. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are patiently waiting to find their forever homes. With the help of local shelters, we shine a spotlight on one lucky animal each week to share its story.
BREAKING: Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show, Closed Nov 30th.
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Power outages reported as stormy weather blows through
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the stormy weather is expected to stick around until around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
WATCH: West Warwick Christmas tree lighting
12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca emceed the annual event.
rinewstoday.com
Tonight. Homeless at Governor’s tree lighting. “2000 years, still no room at the inn” (video)
With 50 mph winds expected to begin late this afternoon and continuing into the night, the RI State House will host the Governor’s tree lighting with festivities of song, music, and even a reading of the Night Before Christmas. This will take place inside the RI State House, feet away from the homeless encampment on the grounds of the Smith Street entrance side.
RI to open warming station for homeless inside Cranston Street Armory
The state will be opening a 24-hour warming station inside the Cranston Street Armory.
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
Widowed 95-Year-Old Rhode Island Grandfather Loves Getting Christmas Cards
There's nothing I love about the holidays more than seeing the community coming together. With the stresses of shopping, working overtime to afford presents and seasonal depression weighing on a lot of shoulders, the spirit of Christmas can easily be overshadowed. It's time we stop for a moment and appreciate the little things in life, now more than ever.
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
johnstonsunrise.net
The Bird Man who never got caged
On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured, one cited after multivehicle crash on Route 24 near Fall River, Tiverton border
Two people were injured, and one was cited after a multivehicle crash on Route 24 in Fall River. According to Massachusetts State Police, a call came in just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday for a rollover crash on Route 24 South near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border in Fall River.
