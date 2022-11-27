ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 3

Turnto10.com

First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning

Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
rinewstoday.com

Tonight. Homeless at Governor’s tree lighting. “2000 years, still no room at the inn” (video)

With 50 mph winds expected to begin late this afternoon and continuing into the night, the RI State House will host the Governor’s tree lighting with festivities of song, music, and even a reading of the Night Before Christmas. This will take place inside the RI State House, feet away from the homeless encampment on the grounds of the Smith Street entrance side.
ABC6.com

First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
FUN 107

Widowed 95-Year-Old Rhode Island Grandfather Loves Getting Christmas Cards

There's nothing I love about the holidays more than seeing the community coming together. With the stresses of shopping, working overtime to afford presents and seasonal depression weighing on a lot of shoulders, the spirit of Christmas can easily be overshadowed. It's time we stop for a moment and appreciate the little things in life, now more than ever.
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
johnstonsunrise.net

The Bird Man who never got caged

On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
