FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain

Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
The Associated Press

Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
The Independent

Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
The Independent

Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser

Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
FOX Sports

Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Albany Herald

Christian Pulisic taken to hospital with abdominal injury

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital with the abdominal injury he suffered in scoring the game-winning goal Tuesday in the 1-0 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN and World Cup broadcaster FOX Sports that Pulisic was taken to...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands

The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
BBC

World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark

There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...
Sporting News

Poland vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group C match at Qatar 2022

Currently occupying first and second spot in Group C respectively, Poland and Argentina are in pole position to make it the knockout stages of the World Cup. But neither team's progress is secured going into the final fixture, and so they know that only a win will ensure they fend off Saudi Arabia and Mexico to go through.

