Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Germany avoids elimination with late goal vs. Spain
Germany lives to see another matchday after Niclas Füllkrug's heroic goal against Spain in the 75th minute of Monday's intense matchup. Unfortunately for Canada, it wasn't so lucky. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Sunday and what to watch for on Monday. It took one goal...
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
World Cup scores, updates: Australia stuns Denmark, advances to Round of 16 as France tops Group C
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Mathew Leckie slotted a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 60th minute and the Socceroos will advance to face the winner of Group D.
Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?
World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany must win for last-16 shot
Germany must win in its final game of the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday to have any shot of advancing at the World Cup
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings
Japan and Spain sent early messages in Group E with an upset of Germany and demolition of Costa Rica, respectively, to start the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
World Cup fans are only just realising why Germany play in white despite it not being a colour on their flag
MANY football fans are only just learning why Germany play in white. The country's flag is red, black and yellow, but their famous strip has little resemblance to those national colours. And the origin behind that stretches back more than 100 years. You have to rewind all the way to...
NBA analyst Charles Barkley makes bold World Cup prediction about USMNT
Basketball star turned analyst Charles Barkley has never been one to hold his tongue or shy away from making bold predictions. But usually, those predictions involve hoops since he played in the NBA for 16 seasons and -- for the most part -- knows what he's talking about. But Chuck...
Man runs onto field during Tunisia-France match at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday. The man ran across the field at Education City. He did some acrobatic jumps...
Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Niclas Fullkrug hits late equaliser
Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fullkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener.The result leaves Germany facing a must-win match against Costa Rica in four days’ time and also means Spain have yet to book their spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.Germany were looking in danger of suffering another early exit from the World Cup, after being eliminated following the group stage in 2018, before Fuellkrug took advantage of Jamal Musiala’s battling in the box...
FOX Sports
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Soccer-Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves in Spain clash
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu says that European football is the global gold standard but he has urged his players to believe in themselves when they take on Spain in their final Group E match at the World Cup.
Who could Spain face in the World Cup knockout stages?
Spain's potential knockout stage opponents should they come through Group E at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Albany Herald
Christian Pulisic taken to hospital with abdominal injury
U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital with the abdominal injury he suffered in scoring the game-winning goal Tuesday in the 1-0 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar. A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN and World Cup broadcaster FOX Sports that Pulisic was taken to...
Poland vs Argentina confirmed line-ups ahead of World Cup fixture
It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesPoland, led by...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA advances to Round of 16, will play Netherlands
The United States men's national team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after beating Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday. England, Senegal and the Netherlands also secured their spots in the Round of 16, with the Netherlands and England winning Groups A and B, respectively.
BBC
World Cup: Build-up to Tunisia v France & Australia v Denmark
There should be plenty of twists and turns to come as the Group D table reorganises itself over the course of the next few hours, and managers at both stadiums will be keeping a very close eye on proceedings at the other. "My thinking is to prepare the team to...
Sporting News
Poland vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group C match at Qatar 2022
Currently occupying first and second spot in Group C respectively, Poland and Argentina are in pole position to make it the knockout stages of the World Cup. But neither team's progress is secured going into the final fixture, and so they know that only a win will ensure they fend off Saudi Arabia and Mexico to go through.
Comments / 0