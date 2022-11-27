Read full article on original website
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced Closure
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General Store
Dollar General Shuts Down Location
14news.com
Alert Day for storms Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be partly cloudy and cool with temperatures starting the in the lower 40s this morning and only climbing into the lower 50s this afternoon. Those partly cloudy skies will continue into the night and temperatures fall back into the low 40s. The first half...
14news.com
New alert system in place for Henderson flood levels
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new alert system is in place for people in Henderson to track flood levels. The flood and forecast gauge was installed in 2014 on the Ohio River, but the alert system connected to it is now ready to go. That’s according to Henderson Emergency Management....
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman on trial will get a new court date. The jury spent all week listening to the case of 37-year-old Heidi Carter. She’s accused of confinement and rape stemming from an incident on Stinson Avenue. Republican Senator Mike Braun filed paperwork to run for Governor...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s about to be another day full of testimony in Evansville. Heidi Carter’s rape and criminal confinement trial is underway. Daviess County deputies are investigating after a man died in a wood-chipper accident. They say foul play is not suspected. It’s been nearly 40 years since...
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
14news.com
UE baseball releases full schedule for 2023 campaign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022, University of Evansville head baseball coach Wes Carroll has announced his squad’s schedule for the upcoming 2023 campaign. ”I’m very excited to release our 2023 Aces Baseball schedule. It is filled with great opponents...
14news.com
Grand opening set for outdoor ice rink in Boonville
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Handley’s House of Fun is set to celebrate their grand opening this Friday. According to a press release, that ribbon cutting will be held on December 2 at 4:30 p.m. Handley’s will feature an arcade as well as a 3000sf outdoor skating rink.
14news.com
Dawson Springs’ “Horse Mania” horse to be auctioned off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just over a week, we will mark one year since the December 10th tornado. In honor of that, the “Horse Mania” horse that represented Dawson Springs will be auctioned off Friday. The auction begins at 8 p.m.. at Keeneland. All money raised will...
14news.com
Tri-State drivers respond to gas prices declining before the holidays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the Tri-State, gas prices are now lower than they were before the war in Ukraine started in February. Many people say they have felt the pinch at the pump for months on end. Helen Lee lives in Evansville and says even with the recent decrease...
14news.com
OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro. Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend. Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, the station...
What sugary secret is hiding in Atkinson Park?
Candy Canes are waiting to be found in Atkinson Park! Calling all children, the city of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department invites you to come search for the hidden canes... For free!
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
14news.com
Evansville Region awarded over $6 million in READI funds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority gave over $6 million of the $50 million total in READI funds towards six projects in the Evansville Region. “We continue to award READI funds to projects that align with our community vision called Talent EVV.” said Beth McFadin Higgins,...
14news.com
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers on northbound I-69 were asked to be careful near Lynch Road Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers say there was a crash involving four to five cars. I happened around 3:15 p.m. There aren’t any injuries that we know of.
evansvilleliving.com
A Warrior for Warrick County
Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
Man Dies After Falling into Wood Chipper in Freak Accident
The days between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be hard for anybody. Coming off of one major holiday while preparing for a second can be stressful. At the same time, it can be one of the most dangerous parts of the year. Decorating for Christmas can lead to countless accidents including falls and electrocution. Recently, a tree trimmer in Kentucky lost his life when he fell into his wood chipper near a massive Christmas light display.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
14news.com
EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Oregon Street after neighbors called 911 for a possible house fire. According to a press release, that happened around 5:17 a.m. Firefighters say when they arriver they saw flames coming from a two-story home with fire coming...
14news.com
Gift Skateboarding nearing finish line on free indoor skate park in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge. “Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.
