The days between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be hard for anybody. Coming off of one major holiday while preparing for a second can be stressful. At the same time, it can be one of the most dangerous parts of the year. Decorating for Christmas can lead to countless accidents including falls and electrocution. Recently, a tree trimmer in Kentucky lost his life when he fell into his wood chipper near a massive Christmas light display.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO