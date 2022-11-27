ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Big Blue View

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch

Per edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, that was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s message to his playoff-contending 7-4 team on Monday. That six-game season begins on Sunday when the 7-5 Washington Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, visit MetLife Stadium. Playoff picture. This is what...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback

An NFL head coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback’s play this week. On the latest episode of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL, the Miami Dolphins were under the spotlight. And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has led a very successful first-year campaign. Miami is 8-3 and leads the AFC East. The Dolphins are seeking their first division Read more... The post An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Commanders vs. Falcons score: Streaking Commanders hold off Atlanta for sixth win in seven games

Heinicke's two passing touchdowns and clutch defensive play allowed Washington to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt. The Washington Commanders' hot streak continues another week as their 19-13 home win against the Atlanta Falcons marks their sixth win in seven games, running their record to 7-5 and putting them right on the doorstep of an NFC wild card spot. Outside of a bad interception on a forced throw into double coverage at the end of the first half, quarterback Taylor Heinicke put together a solid outing on Sunday. He tied his season-high with two touchdown passes despite throwing for a season-low 138 yards on 14 of 23 passing. The Commanders have now won five of Heinicke's six starts this season since he took over for an injured Carson Wentz. Rookie Brian Robinson also shined with his first 100-yard rushing game, racking up 105 on the ground on 18 carries.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season. As expected, Orlando dropped the game and embarked on an 82-game tank for Victor Wembanyama rebuild. Atlanta has regressed after getting off to a hot start. They have lost four of their last five...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday Learned An Important Lesson Monday Night

Down seven points with less than two minutes to go, the Colts decided to not take a timeout. With the clock still running, quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked, and again, no timeout is taken. When the ball is finally snapped at second-and-17, there are only 56 seconds left in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LSUCountry

No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern 63-55, Remain Undefeated

No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA

