Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
In a critical game for both sides, the Atlanta Falcons lost in the closing seconds to the Washington Commanders, delivering a blow to their playoff hopes in the process.
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
'Tremendous' Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Draws Praise from Commanders' Ron Rivera
Amidst public scrutiny, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith received a boost of confidence from Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera after the team's matchup Sunday.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 5 things to watch
Per edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux, that was New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s message to his playoff-contending 7-4 team on Monday. That six-game season begins on Sunday when the 7-5 Washington Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, visit MetLife Stadium. Playoff picture. This is what...
Commanders defeat Falcons: some of the numbers
Yes, it was at times ugly. Yes, Taylor Heinicke raised the concern meter, making some very unfortunate decisions with the ball in his hands. Yes, the Falcons drove and drove and seemed destined to win. Yet, there were the Commanders, making a huge play, getting a huge win and leaving...
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback
An NFL head coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback’s play this week. On the latest episode of Paramount+’s Inside the NFL, the Miami Dolphins were under the spotlight. And Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has led a very successful first-year campaign. Miami is 8-3 and leads the AFC East. The Dolphins are seeking their first division Read more... The post An NFL coach hilariously trashed his own quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 13 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
If Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he’ll have a chance to shine.
Patriots Team Plane Helps Virginia Players Attend Funerals
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
CBS Sports
Commanders vs. Falcons score: Streaking Commanders hold off Atlanta for sixth win in seven games
Heinicke's two passing touchdowns and clutch defensive play allowed Washington to keep pace in the NFC wild card hunt. The Washington Commanders' hot streak continues another week as their 19-13 home win against the Atlanta Falcons marks their sixth win in seven games, running their record to 7-5 and putting them right on the doorstep of an NFC wild card spot. Outside of a bad interception on a forced throw into double coverage at the end of the first half, quarterback Taylor Heinicke put together a solid outing on Sunday. He tied his season-high with two touchdown passes despite throwing for a season-low 138 yards on 14 of 23 passing. The Commanders have now won five of Heinicke's six starts this season since he took over for an injured Carson Wentz. Rookie Brian Robinson also shined with his first 100-yard rushing game, racking up 105 on the ground on 18 carries.
Will Falcons Get Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson Back vs. Steelers?
Atlanta Falcons left guard Elijah Wilkinson "has a chance" to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per coach Arthur Smith.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
Yardbarker
Commanders Narrowly Escape Against Atlanta Falcons to Extend to 3 Game Winning Streak
Following the Washington Commanders dominating performance last week against the Houston Texans. They looked to keep things rolling as they traveled back home to host the Atlanta Falcons. This was a game that had significant playoff implications for the two teams. As they are both currently vying for a Wild Card spot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Takes Home his First NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award
After becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 150-plus yards and run for 150-plus yards, Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. It’s the first time Hurts has won the award and the first Eagles QB to take it home since...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season. As expected, Orlando dropped the game and embarked on an 82-game tank for Victor Wembanyama rebuild. Atlanta has regressed after getting off to a hot start. They have lost four of their last five...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
Yardbarker
Jeff Saturday Learned An Important Lesson Monday Night
Down seven points with less than two minutes to go, the Colts decided to not take a timeout. With the clock still running, quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked, and again, no timeout is taken. When the ball is finally snapped at second-and-17, there are only 56 seconds left in the...
Week 13 Power Rankings: The Vikings are still divisive
The Minnesota Vikings continue to find ways to win and did so against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. You would think that this turn some analysts around on the Vikings. Unfortunately, it did the opposite for quite a few analysts, as they went down in a few power...
The Vikings New and Tentative Playoff Matchup
The Minnesota Vikings are mere days away from clinching the NFC North, securing at least one home game in the 2022 playoffs. And if those very playoffs began today, the Vikings would host the seventh-seeded Washington Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium in the wildcard round. Minnesota’s tentative playoff dance partner...
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern 63-55, Remain Undefeated
No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
