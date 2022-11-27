ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo!

Police identify man who died after Sunday shooting at Des Moines bar

Police have identified the 29-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday in the parking lot outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Alonzo Lee Kearney was killed in the incident, according to a Monday news release. Police are still investigating. First responders answered a call at 2120...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Man fired gun outside bar following 'altercation', Ankeny police say

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is charged with attempted murder after he fired a gun outside an Ankeny bar early Monday morning, Ankeny police said. Ankeny police responded to a call at the Yankee Clipper bar at 312 SW Maple St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a person who fired a gun, a release says. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Robert Barker attempted to escape, according to the department.
ANKENY, IA
weareiowa.com

Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend bar shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Juvenile Charged For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Peer Following JPD Investigation

The Jefferson Police Department reports charges have been filed against a juvenile accused of threatening another minor with a firearm. According to law enforcement, the charges stem from a Nov. 7 complaint claiming the juvenile female had pointed a gun at the male victim while at the girl’s residence. Authorities say their investigation led to three charges: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors. Charges have been forwarded to the juvenile courts for processing.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for allegedly assaulting Perry woman

A Perry man was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly repeatedly punched his girlfriend in the head. Christian Thomas Berkley Hein, 28, of 615 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Drug-related Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people on drug charges on Monday. Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Cerda-Romo of Lenox at 5:15 p.m. at 1102 N Maple. For Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine 1st Offense, five counts for Failing to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, one or more Unprocessed Plants, and five counts of Conspiring with Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg. Police transported Cerda-Romo to the Union County Jail and held him on a $51,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on numerous drug charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Thayer, Iowa, man on Sunday on multiple drug charges. Police took 32-year-old Cody John Courtney into custody at 12:06 a.m. at the Howard and Division Street intersection. Officers charged Courtney with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp-seven or more grams, Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Meth Over five grams, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Officers transported Courtney to the Union County Jail and held him on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident

A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Parents file lawsuit against Hiatt Middle School principal claiming their son was assaulted

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. In the lawsuit, the family alleges that their son was assaulted by Principal Joseph Green. The family claims Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Body discovered in burned out car near Leon

LEON, Iowa — A brutal discovery in southern Iowa, where authorities were called to a burned-out vehicle in a field with a body inside. Crews were called to the scene just east of Leon in Decatur County around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the scene. So far, they have been unable to identify the body and are checking with area agencies for any missing persons.
LEON, IA
KCCI.com

Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field

DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
ANKENY, IA

