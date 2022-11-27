ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move

The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
INDIANA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be ‘Consistent’ With Travel Calls

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played a great game on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and Mavs defeating the Warriors by a final score of 116-113. Steph Curry had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but was called for a travel on his step-back three attempt. It looked like Curry changed pivot feet, making it the correct call, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see more consistency from the league on that call.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games

There’s no question that Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations thus far in 2022-23. Coming into the season, many thought the Thunder would definitely be one of the four or five worst teams in the league. Now, through their first 20 games of the regular season, the team named after a sound is starting to make some noise after winning 40% of their games.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm Join Tiger Woods’ Monday Night Golf League

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players to commit to TGL—the upcoming Monday night team golf series backed by TMRW Sports—in addition to founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. “Justin and Jon are tremendous additions to join Tiger and Rory as the next PGA TOUR players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season. As expected, Orlando dropped the game and embarked on an 82-game tank for Victor Wembanyama rebuild. Atlanta has regressed after getting off to a hot start. They have lost four of their last five...
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return

Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
PORTLAND, OR

