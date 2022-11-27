Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
SB Nation
NBA trade rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move
The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.
Sporting News
LeBron James' aid of Russell Westbrook after flagrant foul shows togetherness Lakers need for season turnaround
When Darvin Ham was introduced as the Lakers' new head coach, he identified competitiveness, togetherness and accountability as the three tenets that would help turn the franchise around. After a 2-10 start to the 2022-23 campaign, LA has begun to lean upon those tenets as it attempts to salvage its season before it's too late.
Ja Morant's triple-double leads the Memphis Grizzlies past the New York Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks went to overtime in their first meeting to open the season, and the second matchup Sunday felt like it was headed in the same direction. The Grizzlies were up two points with six seconds remaining after Grizzlies star Ja Morant made one of two free throws. ...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Praises LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For Showing ‘Togetherness’ In Incident With Spurs’ Zach Collins
The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs turned bloody on Saturday when Zach Collins elbowed Russell Westbrook in the third quarter, opening a big cut on the Lakers playmaker’s forehead. Collins might have hit Westbrook inadvertently, but the referees ruled the play was reckless enough...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Kerr: NBA Needs to be ‘Consistent’ With Travel Calls
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played a great game on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and Mavs defeating the Warriors by a final score of 116-113. Steph Curry had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the game, but was called for a travel on his step-back three attempt. It looked like Curry changed pivot feet, making it the correct call, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wants to see more consistency from the league on that call.
Portland Trail Blazers blow 18-point 2nd-half lead, fall 118-112 to LA Clippers: At the buzzer
The foundering Portland Trail Blazers entered Tuesday night’s game against the shorthanded LA Clippers at the Moda Center in need of a relatively comfortable victory on the front end of a back-to-back. But the Clippers, even without three star players, had no intentions of accommodating. The Blazers, led by...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Three Takeaways From Thunder’s First 20 Games
There’s no question that Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations thus far in 2022-23. Coming into the season, many thought the Thunder would definitely be one of the four or five worst teams in the league. Now, through their first 20 games of the regular season, the team named after a sound is starting to make some noise after winning 40% of their games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm Join Tiger Woods’ Monday Night Golf League
Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players to commit to TGL—the upcoming Monday night team golf series backed by TMRW Sports—in addition to founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. “Justin and Jon are tremendous additions to join Tiger and Rory as the next PGA TOUR players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic met in the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season. As expected, Orlando dropped the game and embarked on an 82-game tank for Victor Wembanyama rebuild. Atlanta has regressed after getting off to a hot start. They have lost four of their last five...
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard targeting Sunday return
Trail Blazers perennial All-Star Damian Lillard is targeting a Sunday return from a leg injury, Chris Haynes reported during TNT’s Tuesday broadcast of the Clippers-Blazers game. Portland begin a four-game homestand against the Pacers that night. Lillard was diagnosed on Nov. 20 with a Grade 1 strain to the...
