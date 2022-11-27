ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games

NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead

View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OBJ: ‘Out’ Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin’ For Charity

While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash. Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy