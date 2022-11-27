Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Cleveland Browns waive quarterback
The Cleveland Browns announced Monday they’re letting go of one of their quarterbacks.
Bucs’ Tristan Wirfs carted off after ‘gruesome’ injury against Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was taken out of the game after sustaining an injury in overtime against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Skunk Runs Amok at Bucs-Browns Game in Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans couldn’t believe their eyes (and likely noses) that a wild animal was running around the grandstands.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We Had The Look We Wanted’: Falcons Come Up Short in Loss at Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons hit the road this Sunday to take the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to stay alive in a tight NFC playoff picture. ... and "tight'' was the word as Atlanta lost at the buzzer, 19-13. "You've got to give credit to Washington: They made a play...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead
View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Hurts Takes Home his First NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award
After becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 150-plus yards and run for 150-plus yards, Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. It’s the first time Hurts has won the award and the first Eagles QB to take it home since...
NFL Addresses Tire Tracks as Safety Issue for Bucs-Browns Game, per Report
The incident occurred on Tuesday, but damage to the playing surface at FirstEnergy Stadium remained visible Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
OBJ: ‘Out’ Route; Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb: Slidin’ For Charity
While potential Dallas Cowboy Odell Beckham Jr. is making waves, their current star receiver is preparing to make a splash. Beckham - who is being heavily and openly recruited by Dallas - on Sunday was kicked off a flight by airline officials for allegedly being in and out of consciousness and refusing to adhere to safety guidelines. CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, is acting - on and off the field - more and more like the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings
It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season. For the Colts,...
Comments / 0