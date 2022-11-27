Read full article on original website
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
As Candace Cameron Bure's First GAF Movie Airs Amidst Controversy, Hallmark Actor Talks The Media Not Getting What She's Really Like
Candace Cameron Bure is getting support from a Hallmark alum amid her GAF controversy.
Following Backlash Over Comments, Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Faith And Filming Christmas Movies
In the aftermath of backlash she's received, Candace Cameron Bure discussed her religious faith and Christmas movie work.
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Netflix Just Dropped The Trailer For "That '90s" Show": Here's Everything We Know About The "That '70s Show" Reboot So Far
Red and Kitty Forman are BACK, baby!
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Inside the Major 'Big Bang Theory' Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Ben McKenzie Wants The O.C. Cast to Be on The White Lotus – and Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Agree!
Ben McKenzie is ready to pack his bags and head to the White Lotus: "Let's do this" Ben McKenzie has given his seal of approval to the suggestion that the cast of The O.C. join The White Lotus. On Monday, the actor joined the recent meme where TV fans have been posting photos of beloved small-screen characters they want to "send" to the high-end fictional resort from the HBO series. McKenzie, 44, tweeted an old cast shot of his early 2000s teen drama with the caption: "Let's do...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
Shrinking Trailer Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Released by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and starring a stacked cast including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Cougar Town's Christa Miller, and Deadly Class's Luke Tennie. In the series, Segel plays a troubled therapist who decides to start telling his patients the unvarnished truth -- both a huge violation of standards and ethics, and also seemingly pretty impactful on their lives. The trailer doesn't tell you much -- basically just trots out the cast, who you see bouncing on a trampoline to the tune of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness."
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
Scarlett Johansson’s First Major TV Role Will Take Her Back to Her Roots
In 1995, a 10-year-old Scarlett Johansson starred alongside Sean Connery and Kate Capshaw in one of her earliest onscreen parts: Katie, the pair’s angelic daughter in Arne Glimcher’s Just Cause, a hardboiled crime thriller based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name, in which the grizzled Scottish actor plays a man seeking to overturn a conviction against a death row inmate (Blair Underwood) who insists he was wrongfully accused of a murder actually committed by a prolific serial killer (Ed Harris).
