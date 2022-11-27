ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Decider.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Contestant Says She’s “Scared” of Nick Cannon Because She Doesn’t Want to Get Pregnant

While nobody was off-limits during last night’s (Nov. 16) “Comedy Roast Night” episode of The Masked Singer, judge Ken Jeong and others made host Nick Cannon — who is infamously a father of 11 — their easy target. Jeong, who judges the reality competition alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, kicked off the jokes by quipping, “I know Nick is tired because he’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” per The Daily Mail.  Later in the episode, mystery contestant Snowstorm performed Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” which was dedicated to Scherzinger, who “has had more famous exes...
E! News

How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’

While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
HollywoodLife

Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume

Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Mariah Carey At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In NYC

Singer Mariah Carey got all dolled up for the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Giving Parade yesterday! She along with her adorable 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan joined her in ringing in the holiday season! I had to look close because at first I didn’t see the kids but then when I looked closely, there they were hidden inside the gift boxes lol!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ brutally roasts Nick Cannon over his multiple kids: ‘I don’t want to get pregnant’

Social media users have been relentlessly poking fun at Nick Cannon over his multiple kids (as of this writing, he has fathered 11 children with a 12th on the way), and now even “The Masked Singer” is getting in on the action. During Wednesday’s “Comedy Roast Night” episode of Fox’s reality TV show, panelist Ken Jeong and contestant Snowstorm brutally roasted the talented host on multiple occasions. “I know Nick is tired. He’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” Jeong stated at the start of the show during his brief stand-up routine. That comment got a big laugh from...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Mariah Carey is inviting you to her home for the holidays. The “Queen of Christmas” teamed with Booking.com to give two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience New York City her way. Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will include a three-night stay in the Grande Luxe King room at The Plaza hotel, tickets to Carey’s upcoming holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

