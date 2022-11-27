ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’

Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
toofab.com

Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'

"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she felt ‘taken advantage of’ during 1981 interview with Barbara Walters

Brooke Shields has revealed that she felt “taken advantage of” during her 1981 interview with Barbara Walters.The former supermodel, 57, opened up about her problematic interview experiences during the early years of her modelling career while speaking to Drew Barrymore on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.During the show, Shields reflected on one interview that took place when she was 10 years old, during which she said the interviewer asked the “same question repeatedly,” despite answering the question truthfully.“I had to watch an interview of when I was 10 or something like that, and this woman asked the...
Outsider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Scary Health Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a break from her hosting duties on The View as she battles her second round of COVID. Today’s episode opened with Sara Haines covering Goldberg’s spot. A representative with the show later confirmed that the actress tested positive for the virus that afternoon.

