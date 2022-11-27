ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Christmas Parade celebrates its 90th anniversary

By Melissa Gomez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEwQB_0jPJjpUs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zi6Bi_0jPJjpUs00
The Ginger Bread Man balloon is wrangled by members of The American Legion Auxilliary during The 90th anniversary Hollywood Christmas Parade. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Hollywood Christmas Parade will celebrate its 90th anniversary Sunday with live bands, colorful floats and, of course, the star of the evening: Santa Claus and his reindeer.

This year's event, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will feature actor Danny Trejo as grand marshal as well as a host of other celebrities, musical acts and a dozen marching bands.

The 3.2-mile parade route will run from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive before heading east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, then down Vine to Sunset Boulevard before returning west on Sunset and back to Orange Drive.

The parade has been held nearly every year since its inception in 1928. The parade was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and before that it was not held from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II.

The parade will be taped for a two-hour special to air Dec. 16 on the CW network from 8 to 10 p.m., hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Elizabeth Stanton serving as special co-host.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

