NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s curious decision
The Cleveland Browns have welcomed back quarterback Deshaun Watson after serving an 11-game suspension and paying a $5 million fine over allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. However, while he is participating fully in practice, there’s one aspect of being an NFL star that he’s still not doing…talking to reporters. According to ESPN’s Kimberley Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Deshaun Watson’s curious decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report
It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike McDaniel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing 49ers
Next Sunday is going to be a bit of a homecoming for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, a team that McDaniel was a part of from 2017-21. McDaniel was asked about that matchup during his...
Seahawks Have Reportedly Claimed Former 1st Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Abram was selected by the Raiders with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. A series of injury issues derailed his early career and led to his release after the 2021 season.
FOX Sports
Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.
FOX Sports
Broncos come to Russell Wilson's defense over latest insult
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos haven't been able to adequately protect Russell Wilson, who is on pace to get sacked a career-high 56 times this season behind a patchwork offensive line and a bunch of replacements at receiver and running back. Several of his teammates, though, doggedly...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
FOX Sports
Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his injured right shoulder and will not play the rest of the season, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. Collins is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned Saturday after missing the two previous games because of a separated shoulder and had two catches, including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson’s longest completion of the season.
Yardbarker
Assessing the Commanders' chances of making postseason
With five games left in the regular season, the Commanders have positioned themselves for the playoffs, a surprising achievement for a team that started 1-4. Per FiveThirtyEight.com's playoff predictor tool, Washington (7-5) has a 66% chance to make the playoffs. The team's next two games, both against the Giants, are...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles still on top; Jets, Bengals move up
Finally, we can catch our breath. The past few weeks went full-send in the NFL, as the power structure was shaken up by surprising results and shocking upsets. And while that's always going to be a key element of the league — Any Given Sunday remains a trope— things felt a bit quieter in Week 12.
Joe Buck, Troy Aikman want to change 1 thing about the NFL playoff picture
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman want to change one thing about the NFL playoff picture, though it’s not what you would expect. During the second quarter of the Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN shared a graphic regarding the AFC playoff picture.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday
Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
